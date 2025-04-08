Coco Gauff's mother Candi gushes over daughter's striking looks for Brooklyn-based haircare brand's new campaign

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi gushed over her daughter's feature in her partner brand, Carol's Daughter, showing off her natural curls to promote black beauty. The World No. 4 joined the brand in April last year, with the latter serving as the official hair partner for the American since then.

Gauff has been a promising name in the WTA circuit, peaking at World No. 2 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles. Her parents, Candi, and Corey Gauff, supported their daughter throughout her journey and are often spotted courtside at various tournaments.

On Monday, April 7, Candi Gauff reacted to the 2023 US Open champion flaunting her natural curls in the Brooklyn-based Carol's Daughter's brand campaign. In the clip reshared by Candi, Coco was seen showing off various hairstyles and posing for the product shoot.

Candi shared the post in her Instagram story and reacted with heart emojis

Through an Instagram post uploaded on April 1 last year, Gauff and Carol's Daughter announced their partnership. Coco's mother Candi also featured in the clip as the duo engaged in an on-court moment, showcasing their tresses, with Gauff saying encouraging words in voice-over.

"I'm Yvonne's granddaughter, Candi's only daughter and now Carole's Daughter," Coco Gauff said in the voiceover.

Days later, Candi shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shoot as the marketing team reacted to the 21-year-old's arrival.

Coco Gauff's mother expressed support as WTA star stepped into a new career path

Gauff at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, the 2022 French Open finalist, was previously associated with Roger Federer's co-founded management firm, Team 8. However, as per her recent announcement, she cut ties with Team 8 to venture into entrepreneurship, starting her own firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises, in partnership with VME.

On April 3, Gauff shared a long note on her Instagram handle, highlighting how her firm would be impactful to the tennis realm and beyond. She also mentioned that William Morris Endeavour, or WME, would help her unlock new opportunities.

Here's what she wrote:

In the comments section of the aforementioned post, Candi expressed her pride and wrote:

"May God continue to order your steps and protect you! Amen"

Gauff started her 2025 season with wins at the United Cup and helped her team to the title. She next competed at the Australian Open, facing a quarterfinal exit. More recently, she lost to Magda Linette in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open in March.

