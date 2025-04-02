Coco Gauff's mother forced to intervene as American records yet another fight between her brothers

Coco Gauff reacted to her brothers Codey and Cameron arguing while playing tennis at their home's court with their mother, Candi, refereeing. Coco came fresh off her disappointing exit at the 2025 Miami Open.

Coco has been a prominent name in the tennis realm, concluding the 2024 season as the WTA Finals singles champion, and she became the youngest player to achieve this since Maria Sharapova in 2004. She continued her excellence at the 2025 United Cup, maintaining her win streak and even defeating World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Coco's Australian Open run ended in the quarterfinals after facing a defeat from Paula Badosa. After posting underwhelming performances in the Indian Wells and Miami Open, she shifted her attention to enjoy some family time.

In a recent Instagram story, Coco Gauff captured her brothers arguing on top of their voices in between playing tennis on the home's court. Their mother, Candi Gauff, played referee, trying to bring the siblings to equal terms.

"Came home to them arguing and my mom playing referee (watch to the end please). mind you codey doesn't even play tennis fr lmfaooo"

Coco Gauff reacts to her brothers' argument. Source: Instagram/@cocogauff

The brothers engaged in another banter a few days ago, but that was about getting the same haircut. They stepped out with Coco in matching outfits and the elder one, Cody, mock-accused his brother of imitating his hairstyle.

"He just wants to copy me. Honestly look at him," he said.

Straight away denying the blame, Cameron added:

"No, no, no. You see me drop fade? He went bald to get the same haircut.

Another video featured Codey saying:

"He told me to get bald. He said, 'Go bald.' So I did."

The former World No. 2 wrote a side note that read:

"He said 'go bald and I did' is crazzzyyy to say while actively trying to say you don't copy your big bro."

Coco Gauff once stopped herself from 'cursing' her brother who interrupted her during Miami Open interview

Gauff at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, 21, shares a great bond with her brothers, often highlighting sibling love on her social media posts. Recently, she sat for an interview after advancing to the Round of 16 at the 2025 Miami Open but was interrupted by one of her brothers, thus losing her focus and breaking into a laugh.

Apologizing for being driven by the act of Codey or Cameron, Coco clarified:

"My brother, he ran away but he was distracting me. Sorry. I can't curse him from up here so.. 'Go Away'. That's also why you can't play at home."

Coco Gauff was heard talking about the advantages of playing in a home tournament since she resides with her family in Miami. The 2023 US Open winner will possibly play next at the Stuttgart Open in mid-April.

