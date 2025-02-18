"Coco Gauff's words are so true"; "Nothing but backstabbers" - Fans react to Elena Rybakina's 'no support' confession amid ex-coach Stefano Vukov saga

Elena Rybakina opening up about receiving no support from her WTA colleagues with respect to Stefano Vukov's ban has sparked discussions among tennis fans. Many have expressed their concerns over the Kazakh's situation, hoping she turns to help in order to better her situation.

Ad

Vukov was banned from the WTA on February 12, 2025, after an extensive investigation reached the verdict that the Croatian had breached the tour's Code of Conduct. In a report published by The Athletic, they delved into the letter sent by Portia Archer, WTA CEO, to Rybakina and Vukov. The source who reviewed the letter stated the Kazakh was called 'stupid'.

Despite the distressing points of the case coming to light, Elena Rybakina has continued defending Stefano Vukov. She finally broke silence on WTA's decision for the first time since their verdict, lamenting the lack of support she received from her colleagues on the tour.

Ad

Trending

“It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to react to Elena Rybakina's comments. One fan mentioned how Coco Gauff's thoughts on the controversy rang true.

"Coco’s words are so true. “at times, victims don’t know they are victims.” it’s sad she doesn’t see the support she’s getting because it’s not what she’s expecting, thus isolating herself even more. she’s trapped in a box he has made, forcing her to have him as the only," the fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan called the World No. 7's colleagues 'backstabbers.'

"Nothing but back stabbers. She never said anything bad about Vukov but knows better," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"wta players have a thing to say about Vukos ban and Rybankinas mental health but no one one tour has reached out to her is beyond embarrassing and disgusting, they're as bad as Vukov tbh," a fan felt.

"Well… she defended him so what would be the reason for reaching out?" a fan questioned.

Ad

"What she needs at this point is an intervention and a detox from that terrible man," a fan pondered.

"To be fair, my queen, how can they support you when you’ve rehired him and continuously defended him? Listen to everyone, please. Just let that abuser go. You have a bright future without him," a fan suggested.

Ad

A WTA player, who was formerly coached by Stefano Vukov, has made her feelings clear about the Kazakh's controversy.

Stefano Vukov's former protege opens up about the controversy surrounding him & Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov - Source: Getty

Interestingly, in a recent report published by The Athletic, they tried reaching out to the WTA players coached by Stefano Vukov. World No. 69 Renata Zarazua said the Croatian had been nothing but respectful.

Ad

“Sometimes I think when you are with a coach they become like your brother almost, you spend so much time with them,” she said. “It’s honestly so sad to hear what has happened."

They also tried reaching out to Sachia Vickery and Anehlina Kalinina, who didn't respond.

Although her off-the-court life may be a tumultuous situation, Elena Rybakina hasn't let this deter her on the court. She kicked off her campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a routine 6-3, 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima. She will face Paula Badosa next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback