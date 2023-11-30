"Coming back from multiple allegations of domestic violence" - Fans react to Alexander Zverev's nomination for ATP's Comeback Player of the Year award

Tennis fans recently reacted to Alexander Zverev getting nominated for ATP's 'Comeback Player of the Year' award.

Zverev made a comeback to the court at this year's Australian Open, following an injury he sustained during the 2022 French Open. The severity of the injury was so that it required surgery to repair the damaged ankle ligaments.

The German's comeback to the court was a decent affair. He won two titles this year - the Hamburg European Open title and the Chengdu Open title. His performances throughout the year also helped him secure a spot at the year-ending tournament - the ATP Finals.

These performances helped Alexander Zverev earn a nomination for the ATP's Comeback Player of the Year award. He is nominated alongside Dominik Koepfer, Gael Monfils, and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Tennis fans were not happy with Zverev's nomination because of the domestic abuse allegations made against him by his former partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea.

The fans took to social media to express their discontent. One fan sarcastically stated that the award should be given to the German for coming back from multiple domestic violence allegations.

"Coming back from multiple allegations of domestic violence for Zverev..." a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that since the nominees for the 'Comeback Player of the Year' award are determined by the International Tennis Writers' Association (ITWA) vote, the award should go to Alexander Zverev. The fan was disappointed with Zverev's nomination and blamed the media for failing to report the issue adequately, saying,

"Nominees for Comeback Player of the Year... are determined by an International Tennis Writers' Association (ITWA) vote." In other words, not only does tennis media fail to report on the abuse allegations to any great extent but they are now nominating him for awards. Gross," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev's performances at the 2023 Grand Slam tournaments

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open

After sustaining an injury during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open, Alexander Zverev made a return to the court at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Australian Slam presented Zverev with a challenging opening match where he defeated Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets [4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4] marking his first tour-level win of the year. However, the former World No. 2's journey in Melbourne ended in the second round when he faced lucky loser Michael Mmoh, who defeated Zverev 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

At the 2023 French Open, Zverev advanced to the semifinals where he faced off against Casper Ruud. On his way to the last four, the German defeated the likes of Lloyd Harris, Alex Molcan, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov, and Tomas Martín Etcheverry.

Alexander Zverev was outmatched by Ruud, who defeated him to secure a place in the final against the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Zverev could only move to the third round at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where Matteo Berrettini defeated him 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

At the US Open, Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals where he went up against top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated him 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

