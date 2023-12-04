"D'Angelo Russell called me out knowing I'm a Boston fan" - Nick Kyrgios meets LA Lakers point guard during their NBA clash vs Houston Rockets

Nick Kyrgios recently met with D'Angelo Russell during the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA clash against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, December 2.

The Lakers clinched a 107-97 win against the Rockets, spearheaded by the exceptional performance of power forward Anthony Davis. He notched up his 17th double-double of the season, amassing an impressive 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LeBron James contributed 16 points and seven assists. Their combined effort played a pivotal role in securing the Lakers' victory, who sit seventh in the Western Conference table (12-9).

Nick Kyrgios was one of the biggest names present at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to catch the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets. During halftime, Kyrgios had the chance to talk to D'Angelo Russell. He took to social media to share a photo of himself with the point guard.

In his post, the Australian mentioned that despite being aware of his allegiance to the Boston Celtics, D'Angelo Russell still reached out to him.

"Hahaha @dloading called me out knowing I'm a Boston fan 😂 😂 thanks @nba for capturing this moment," Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Kyrgios' Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios is a huge basketball fan and has previously stated that he has "no regrets" taking up tennis as his profession rather than basketball.

During a social media Q&A session, a fan asked the former World No. 13 whether he would contemplate embarking on a career in basketball instead of tennis if he were granted the opportunity to start anew.

Kyrgios replied that he would not pursue basketball even though it would bring him joy, because his career as a professional tennis player has allowed him to bring happiness to the lives of his friends and family.

"Sometimes I think to myself that I should of chosen basketball.... For my happiness, but then I think about what I've been able to do for my family and close circle and now have no regrets ☀️ ," Kyrgios answered on his Instagram stores in late November.

A look into Nick Kyrgios' 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios only participated in one tournament in the 2023 season due to his injury issues that restricted him to the sidelines for a huge chunk of the season.

At the start of the year, Kyrgios underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The procedure, along with various other injuries, prevented him from taking part in any of the four Grand Slam events and most other tournaments, with the Stuttgart Open being the only exception.

The 28-year-old's appearance in Stuttgart ended in disappointment as he suffered a first-round defeat against Wu Yibing, 5-7, 3-6. He was also forced to withdraw from the Halle Open the following week due to a persistent knee issue.