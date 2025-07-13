Amanda Anisimova shared a heartwarming moment with the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after her crushing loss to Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. The American later opened up about how Middleton's comforting words helped her on an otherwise painful day.

Anisimova looked far from her best in her maiden Grand Slam final, failing to win a single game as Swiatek cruised to a clinical 6-0, 6-0 victory and clinched her first Wimbledon title. The American's struggles were illustrated by her recording 28 unforced errors and five double faults during the 57-minute encounter.

Amanda Anisimova was evidently distressed by her performance, as she broke down and wept while Iga Swiatek celebrated her victory. After witnessing Anisimova's dismay, Kate Middleton was seen engaging in a sweet conversation with the 23-year-old while handing her the runner-up trophy.

In her post-match press conference, Amanda Anisimova opened up about how honored she felt to have met the Princess of Wales. The American said that Kate Middleton's kind and encouraging words during the trophy presentation made her even more emotional in an already charged moment.

"It was such an honor to meet her. I wasn’t sure if she was gonna come out today. It was really nice to see her. She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again. But she was really kind and told me to keep my head high," Anisimova said.

Although Anisimova chose to keep the intimate details of their conversation private, she did disclose that the exchange was a positive highlight from the difficult day.

"Don’t want to reveal everything she said to me, but I also spoke to her again after the match because I passed by her. She had all the best to say to me. So it was a positive of today and I can try and focus on that and not the match," she added.

Amanda Anisimova also grew emotional while giving her runner-up speech after speaking to Kate Middleton, tearing up once more as she thanked her mother for flying out to support her during the Wimbledon final.

"I'm a very lucky daughter to have her in my life" - Amanda Anisimova gushes about her 'selfless' mother after Wimbledon heartbreak

In the same press conference, Amanda Anisimova candidly spoke about the sacrifices her mother had made for her tennis career and reflected on how lucky she was to have such a "selfless" person in her life.

The American also said that she couldn't hold back her tears while expressing gratitude to her mother because of how instrumental she had been in her professional success.

"My mom has sacrificed so much. She’s literally done everything she can and more to get me to this point in my life," Anisimova said. "She’s literally the most selfless person I’ve ever met. I’m a very lucky daughter to have her in my life. I was just trying to credit her as much as I could. I would not be in the position I’m in if not for my mom. She just means the world to me and more. I couldn’t keep it together in that moment."

Despite her devastation, Amanda Anisimova shared her intention to keep working hard towards her goals and asserted that her heartbreaking loss to Iga Swiatek would only make her stronger in the long run.

