"Elena Rybakina is ready to waste her career for Stefano Vukov"; "Plain stupid" - Fans blame Kazakh after she loses valuable team member

Tennis fans have been quick to point fingers at Elena Rybakina following the departure of her physical trainer, Azuz Simcich, amid the suspension of her coach, Stefano Vukov. The WTA took action against Vukov after an investigation revealed allegations of abuse, a violation of the governing body's code of conduct.

Ad

Rybakina, who clinched her first Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships under Vukov's guidance, decided to part ways with him after the 2024 US Open. She then hired Novak Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic at the end of last year.

With Stefano Vukov suspended due to abuse allegations, Serena Williams' former coach Renna Stubbs stated that something must be going on at Elena Rybakina's camp that led Ivanisevic to end their partnership.

Ad

Trending

Stubbs also disclosed that Elena Rybakina's long-time physical trainer, Azuz Simcich, had also left the team.

"You don't see her coach Goran Ivanisevic decide after this time, even though he enjoyed working with her, 'I'm outta here' because he's clearly saying stuff that he's not okay with the two. But also the fitness trainer, you know who's been there for a long long time... And he's gone as well," Stubbs said in a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

Ad

Reacting to Simcich's departure, tennis fans criticized Rybakina for retaining Stefano Vukov on her team, resulting in the loss of other valuable members.

One fan expressed disbelief at Elena Rybakina's decision to jeopardize her career by keeping Vukov around.

“Can’t believe she is ready to waste her career for that man," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan went as far as calling the former World No.3 "plain stupid" for maintaining ties with Stefano Vukov.

“At this point I don't even blame Vukov, she's just plain stupid for allowing all this mess that she has control over!" a fan wrote.

“So no Goran no Azuz her family nowhere near and Vukov still ???? This girl is struggling with sooo many things already I can’t 😭 😭 😭 💔 💔 ," a fan posted.

Ad

“For me, the fact that Azuz left the team says a lot about the situation … He worked with Elena for few years now and definitely knows more behind the scenes than us … Elena def should regroup otherwise her career is jeopardise in this case.." a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Elena needs to make a drastic change regarding her team or else her career is in absolute jeopardy 😭 🙏 🙏 ," a fan posted.

“If that's what suits her, let her continue. Her fans are more worried about her career and peace . I guess all she cares about is that guy. There is everything except tennis. As fans, there should be an environment to support her and talk about the match, but there is only chaos," a fan wrote.

Ad

“Elena should understand that she's damaging her own career by persisting w/ Vukov. She's losing valuable members of her team cuz of him. Literally at a loss for words. Who's gonna work with her as long as she's associated with that creep? I hope her family steps in & helps her," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elena Rybakina on coach Stefano Vukov being banned after investigation: “I'm just disappointed"

Elena Rybakina speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Recently, while speaking at a press conference, Elena Rybakina expressed her disappointment with the WTA's decision to uphold the suspension of her coach, Stefano Vukov.

Ad

“Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more," Elena Rybakina said.

Rybakina stated that the situation with Vukov and the WTA is not ideal but she only remains focused on her own performance, her matches, and her opponents while on the court.

“Well, I'm focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I'm thinking only about the way I need to play, so I'm concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent. Definitely it's not the best time, but as I said, I'm always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can," she added.

Elena Rybakina recently concluded her run at the 2025 Qatar Open, where she was seeded fifth. She kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and defeated Peyton Stearns and Rebecca Sramkova in the second and third rounds, respectively before falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback