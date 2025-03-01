"Embarrassment for us" - Pam Shriver 'ashamed' as Donald Trump & JD Vance engage in heated exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pam Shriver reacted to the heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The former American tennis star called it an "embarrassment" and claimed she was "ashamed" by what transpired.

On Friday, Trump and Vance hosted Zelenskyy at the Oval Office in Washington DC. What started as a friendly encounter with handshakes suddenly turned into a heated exchange with the US leaders, raising their voices and interrupting Zelenskyy.

Taking to X, Pam Shriver, a 22-time doubles Grand Slam champion, wrote:

"Regardless of your political leanings, today was an embarrassment for us(a). I have worked most of my life in an international business (pro tennis). I am ashamed by events in DC today."

Zelenskyy clashed with the US leaders Trump and Vance over military aid and diplomacy during the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Vance pushed for negotiations with Russia, arguing:

"The path to peace is engaging in diplomacy."

Zelensky countered, questioning past failed agreements:

"What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?"

The argument escalated, with Trump accusing Zelensky of not being thankful to the USA for being an ally of Ukraine. As tensions peaked, the meeting came to an abrupt end.

Later, Trump declared on social media that Zelensky "can come back when he is ready for peace." The 47-year-old Ukrainian President, meanwhile, was asked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to apologize. Zelenskyy refused to do so but expressed hope for continued US backing.

Amid Donald Trump's second term as US President, Pam Shriver sounds Civil War warnings

Pam Shriver at the 2024 US Open (Credits: Getty)

A few days ago, Pam Shriver shared her feelings about the current state of the USA. The former American tennis star wrote on X:

"Does anyone else feel like we are entering into a civil war? Even though I am born on July 4th, I don’t want in on this fight. I want to be in serenity and self care."

Before the 2024 Presidential Elections, Shriver had made it clear in October that she was voting for the Democratic Party. She wrote:

“I recall in 1980 at 18 years of age I had a choice to vote for Carter or Reagan- two decent stable candidates for President. Now in 2024, my 3 kids can vote for president for 1st time and they only have one decent and stable choice. @KamalaHarris.”

However, come November, Republican Donald Trump was elected to power for the second time. He has made several controversial decisions less than two months into his tenure, with the latest being the heated exchange with the Ukrainian President.

