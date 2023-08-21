Eugenie Bouchard was left stunned as Novak Djokovic staged a comeback win against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic locked horns in the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 20. The demanding three-setter concluded with the Serb winning his third title at the event and the scoreline reading, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-5 (4).

It is worth noting that Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning the title were hanging by a thread in the second set when Carlos Alcaraz presented himself with a championship point opportunity in the tiebreak.

Despite being visibly exhausted by the grueling contest, the Serb eventually ran away with the set as the two-time Grand Slam champion failed to take advantage of the opportunity.

In the deciding set, the 23-time Major champion was finally able to outlast the World No. 1 in the tiebreak, but only on his fifth championship point.

Eugenie Bouchard was surprised by the result as she recalled Novak Djokovic looking worse for wear in the second set itself. She lauded the veteran for his tenacious display.

“I can’t believe he came back to win. He didn’t look too good in the 2nd, face was red, I thought he would retire. This is truly unbelievable. Pushed himself to human limits in sports,” the Canadian said in awe.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Eugenie Bouchard has lavished high praise on the 36-year-old. Following his 23rd Grand Slam win at the French Open earlier this year, Bouchard, a self-proclaimed Roger Federer fan, called Djokovic the “undisputed GOAT.”

“I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive,” she said in a tweet.

"I was never in doubt that I could deliver the A-game" – Novak Djokovic after victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Nvak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

In his on-court interview after the Cincinnati Open title win, Novak Djokovic admitted that the match was ‘one of the toughest’ he has ever had to play in his life.

The three-setter lasted three hours and 49 minutes and became the longest match in the tournament history, as well as the longest best-of-three-sets Masters 1000 final.

“I don’t know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life – regardless of what tournament, what category, what level, what player. I mean it’s unbelievable -- from the beginning till the end,” the Serb said, gasping for breath.

The players competed in extreme conditions with high summer temperatures. The World no. 2 thus acknowledged Carlos Alcaraz’s ceaseless effort despite the unfavorable weather conditions.

"We’ve both been through so much; so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games. You know, heat strokes!” the 36-year-old said, adding, “Coming back – overall one of the toughest and most exciting matches I was ever part of. These are the kind of moments and matches that I continue to work for, day in, day out.”

He said that the difficulties he faced did not lower his self-confidence as he kept believing in his abilities.

“I was never in doubt that I could deliver the A-game when it mattered the most, and I’m just thrilled,” the World No. 2 said.

The Serb lifted his fourth title of the season, and his 95th career title overall. The Cincinnati Open also marked his 39th Masters 1000 triumph.

Interestingly, while the 2023 women's champion Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win the title in Cincinnati, Novak Djokovic became the oldest champion in the tournament's history.

