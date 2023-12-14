"Fake news" - Novak Djokovic denies reports of him negotiating to buy late Spanish tennis star Manolo Santana's club

Novak Djokovic has dismissed widely circulated reports that he was in negotiations with the wife of late Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana to take over his club in Marbella.

On Wednesday, December 13, reports emerged that the World No. 1 was eyeing a deal with Claudia Santana and the Santana family to take over the Manolo Santana Racquets Club in Marbella, Spain. Manolo Santana, a four-time Grand Slam champion, passed away at the age of 83 on December 11, 2021.

Since then, his assets have been undistributed and preserved. According to the reports, Claudia Santana and his son, Christian, are struggling to run the club, which is in dire straits, and Djokovic is interested in preserving the facility and the legacy of Manolo Santana.

However, the 36-year-old has unequivocally refuted the reports via a post on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, simply writing:

"Fake news…"

Novak Djokovic set up a tennis academy of his own called the 'Novak Tennis Centre' in Belgrade, Serbia, which has been running for the past 15 years. Recently, reports out of Serbia suggested he began giving up control of the academy on June 1 and handed it back to the city.

In the past, Novak Tennis Center hosted seven ATP and one WTA tournaments, as well as numerous low-level tournaments.

Novak Djokovic begins pre-season training in Marbella, Spain ahead of 2024

Novak Djokovic has wrapped up one of the most successful years of his long career. The Serb won three Grand Slam titles - Australian Open, French Open, and the US Open- and reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships. He also lifted trophies at the ATP Finals, Cincinnati Open, the Paris Masters, and the Adelaide International and won 56 of his 63 ATP Tour-level matches.

The 36-year-old has begun preparation for the next season and was recently spotted at an undisclosed tennis training facility in Marbella, Spain — his residence since 2020. According to a post on Instagram, he performed some routine drills and traded shots with amateur players on hard courts.

The Serbian veteran will begin his 2024 ATP Tour season at the United Cup in Australia. He will present his country at the international tournament, competing alongside young talents Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic. The event will serve as a warm-up for the most successful player at Grand Slam level when he begins his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open.

