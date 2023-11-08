Tennis fans were delighted by Iga Swiatek’s heartfelt note as she reflected on her rollercoaster 2023 season after concluding her campaign with a title at the WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden WTA Finals trophy in Cancun on Monday, November 6, when she defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the summit clash. The Pole's campaign was highly significant, with a year-end World No. 1 spot on the line.

By winning the title, Swiatek, who trailed Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings, reclaimed the top spot just in the nick of time to etch her name on the year-end World No. 1 trophy for the second consecutive year. She also created several records during her run, including the fewest number of games dropped en route to the title.

Iga Swiatek penned a heartfelt message on social media following the season’s conclusion. She acknowledged her struggles and also appreciated her colleagues, who pushed her to be a better player.

“What a season that was… I saw, did and learned so much,” the Pole wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone who supports me every day through the ups and downs of every season. I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour. Thanks to you, I constantly want to be a better player. Every one of us has our own story and we can tell those stories together through our sport. I’m grateful for you and for this opportunity. The best things happen to us when… we stop chasing them,” she added.

Tennis fans were impressed by Iga Swiatek’s wholesome words towards her supporters as well as her peers.

“Iga, this brought me to tears: at the height of such an accomplishment, your call is to celebrate all women on tour and the support around you. The person and player you are! when you think you can’t get any prouder of you… you do this,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan called out the unwarranted criticism that the four-times Grand Slam champion is subjected to while praising her kindness.

“I kinda feel bad for people who for some reason have made up their mind to hate her, and now find its too late to change up. Imagine not liking such a kind soul, could never be me!” the fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek won six titles in 2023

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

While 2022 remains Iga Swiatek’s best season yet, she has enjoyed several highlights during the 2023 season as well. The Pole concluded her campaign with 68 wins, one better than last year, where she won 67 matches. She, however, registered two extra losses this season, with 11.

Iga Swiatek also emerged as the tour leader in the number of titles won this season. She added six trophies to her growing cabinet.

The World No. 1’s first two titles came at the WTA 500s in Doha and Stuttgart. She then seized her third French Open title to take her Grand Slam tally to four. The Pole came out on top in front of her home crowd at the WTA 250 Poland Open as well.

Following her win in Warsaw, Swiatek witnessed a title drought. She, however, bounced back during the China leg, and won her first and only WTA 1000 title of the season at the Beijing Open, before clinching her final title at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Iga Swiatek’s other notable achievements were reaching the finals of the WTA 1000s in Dubai and Madrid. She also made a breakthrough at Wimbledon by reaching her maiden quarterfinal at the event.