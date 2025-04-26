Felix Auger-Aliassime earns respect from fans by following in Naomi Osaka's footsteps with 'smart' move after shock Madrid Open exit

Felix Auger-Aliassime has followed in Naomi Osaka's footsteps by accepting a wildcard into a lower-level event after being ousted early at the Madrid Open. Fans respect the decision made by the Canadian who has been struggling on clay.

18th seed Auger-Aliassime was the runner-up at the Madrid Open last year. He opened his campaign this season in the second round against Juan Manuel Cerundolo after receiving a bye in the first round. The unseeded Argentine took out the Canadian rather comfortably, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Soon after, news followed that the 24-year-old Canadian accepted a wildcard into the Millennium Estoril Open, an ATP Challenger Tour 175 event in Portugal. It will run from April 27 to May 4. When updates about the same were shared on social media, fans respected the decision.

"I respect the hustle," one fan wrote.

Another fan connected it to what Naomi Osaka did. The Japanese was also ousted in her campaign opener in Madrid, and soon after, she announced that she would play in next week's L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament.

"Naomi did the same thing. Smart if you go out early in the two week masters," the fan wrote.

"When tennis is life 😭" a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Felix Auger-Aliassime accepting a wildcard into a Challenger event.

"WOW!!! Great news!" one fan wrote.

"FAA, hope you know you have to win if you go there 😭 These losses are becoming too much 😭" another fan wrote.

"Weird seeing him in a challenger line up, but he needs to find form, so I guess a challenger is a good way to do so against talented, but not necessarily the top, players. Credit to him for being willing to drop a level and find a answers too!" yet another fan wrote.

A look at Felix Auger-Aliassime and Naomi Osaka's topsy-turvy 2025 season

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Naomi Osaka have experienced a rollercoaster 2025 season, marked by early triumphs followed by inconsistent performances.

Auger-Aliassime kicked off the year with impressive victories, clinching titles at the Adelaide International and the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. He also reached the final in Dubai, where he was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

However, his momentum waned with unexpected early exits, including campaign-opening defeats in Monte-Carlo, Munich, and Madrid. He will now play in the Challenger event in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka showed promise by reaching the final at the ASB Classic in January. Yet, she struggled to maintain consistency, facing early defeats in subsequent tournaments. Her Madrid Open campaign ended in the first round.

Seeking to regain form, the Japanese has accepted a wildcard entry into the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo.

