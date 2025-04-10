Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan drops 2-word reaction to $170M-worth Dwyane Wade's wife turning up glamor at Fashion Trust

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, gushed over Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, as she stunned in a white bodycon at the Fashion Trust US Awards. Broomfield was in Monaco when her boyfriend was playing at the Monte-Carlo Open.

Broomfield boasted a career in tennis, winning two doubles titles at the ITF circuit and peaking at no. 467 in the doubles ranking. Now, she works as an influencer, endorses several brands, and thrives in the modeling industry. Besides balancing her career, the 27-year-old is a regular fashion fixture at Tiafoe's matches, cheering him on from the sidelines.

Recently, the UCLA Bruins alum shifted her attention to $170 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) former basketball player Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, who looked gorgeous in white as she attended the Fashion Trust US Awards. She wore Celia Kritharioti and paired the outfit with the Veronica clutch from Tyler Ellis's collection.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend was amazed to see Union turn up glamour in the star-studded event.

"@gabunion I gasped," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Ayan Broomfield gushes over Gabrielle Union - Source: via @ayan.broomfield on Instagram

Tiafoe and Broomfield enjoyed a brief time in Monaco as the former's Monte-Carlo campaign ended after his defeat in the Round of 32. During their stay, the couple had a weird experience of waking up to a giant seagull in their hotel bed. Sharing the anecdote on her Instagram story, the fashion influencer wrote:

"The airconditioner units here are unable to drop below 22 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit). Sooo we had to keep the balcony door open to cool down the room... Everything was fine until the breakfast we ordered was delivered to the room. We went back to bed for a second, and woke up to the biggest seagull I have ever seen about to walk in and SNATCH my chocolate croissant. Good morning."

At the beginning of the 2025 season, Frances Tiafoe faced an early exit at the Australian Open.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shared the instance of how the couple's romance sparked

Tiafoe and Broomfield at Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been dating for over ten years. In a recent appearance on the Tennis Channel's 'Second Serve', the social media influencer shared the story of how mutual friend and pro player, Victoria Duval, played an integral part in setting the couple up.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015. Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months."

Broomfield also had a brief acting career. She played the legendary Venus Williams' tennis double in the documentary King Richard.

