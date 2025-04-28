Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan reveals how she refused to believe American about disastrous Madrid Open power cut

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared screenshots of a conversation with the player, expressing concern over the countrywide power cut amid the latter's Madrid Open run. Broomfield has been away from Tiafoe for other engagements.

Tiafoe and Broomfield, who have been dating for a decade now, are one of the most popular couples in the tennis realm. Besides balancing her career, the latter ensures she travels with the former World No.10 to his matches. The couple also interacts on social media and supports each other's professional endeavours.

As the Sierra Leonean is competing at the Madrid Open, his girlfriend stayed back in California for personal engagements. However, they are connected through FaceTime calls and text messages. In a recent Instagram story, Broomfield expressed concern over the countrywide power cut that her boyfriend told her about.

Tiafoe wrote:

"Babes our power out. In the whole f*****g country"

The social media influencer was left in shock. She responded:

"Wait What"

After that, the tennis player revealed that France and Portugal are two of the affected nations. Broomfield's story caption read:

"Woke up to this message about a widespread power outrage just hit Spain and Portugal."

The following story was a FaceTime screenshot, where Frances Tiafoe's side was dark. Reacting to that, Broomfield wrote:

"I thought he was kidding. He was not. There is Zero power in Madrid, Spain right now. Like PITCH BLACK."

Ayan Broomfield expresses concern over powercut outrage; Instagram - @ayan.broomfield

Tiafoe is on his second Masters 1000 of the clay swing, trouncing Luciano Darderi to reach the Round of 32. He will next face Alexandre Muller on April 29, 2025.

Frances Tiafoe emotionally penned a 'miss you' note for his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Tiafoe at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Two - (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe has gotten used to having Broomfield support him in person during tennis matches. However, the former player stayed back home in Palm Springs and enjoyed some work and leisure time. She posted highlights of her busy days on her Instagram handle, including bikini-clad and office fit pictures, among others.

"Casually living my Pinterest board," the caption read.

Tiafoe got emotional on seeing the pictures and wished for Broomfield's presence in Madrid.

"Miss you bb."

Tiafoe boasts Grand Slam semi-final appearances at the 2022 and 2024 US Open. He also advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2019 Australian Open. He became the first American with Sierra Leonean descent to be listed in the top 10 in the ATP rankings.

