Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan unexpectedly brushes aside American swing after getting a taste of luxury in Monte Carlo

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared that she has moved past the charm of the American swing after indulging in the luxury in Monte Carlo. Tiafoe and Broomfield are in Monaco for the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together for almost a decade, having been dating since 2015. Broomfield is a social media influencer and is often seen accompanying Tiafoe around the world for his matches. She previously played tennis at Clemson University in South Carolina before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend had also competed on the WTA Tour, making her debut at the 2014 Coupe Banque Nationale. She played doubles with Maria Patrascu and lost in the first round to the pair of Charlotte Petrick and Sonja Molnar.

Ayan Broomfield shared a series of photos and videos on social media, capturing her relishing her time in Monte Carlo. In one video, she was seen marvelling at the stunning views from her balcony. She expressed that she understood why European players "complained" as they had to leave such breathtaking sceneries behind during the American swing.

"Okay I finally get why the European players complain about the American swing. Sorry not sorry this is breathtaking," Broomfield captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/@ayan.broomfield]

The Canadian also shared a video of herself, decked up in a stylish black and white striped dress, which she labelled her 'outfit of the day.'

"ootd," Broomfield captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@ayan.broomfield]

During the American swing, Frances Tiafoe reached the third rounds at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open before being defeated by Yosuke Watanuki and Arthur Fils, respectively.

Tiafoe then participated in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, finishing as the runner-up after losing to Jenson Brooksby in the final. The former World No.1 is in Monaco, preparing to kick off his campaign at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Who will Frances Tiafoe face at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters 1R?

Frances Tiafoe pictured during a practice session [Image Source: Getty Images]

Frances Tiafoe is seeded 14th at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, and he will kick off his campaign by taking on Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Tiafoe and Kecmanovic have faced each other four times on the ATP Tour, with the American emerging victorious in all four encounters. Their most recent clash took place in the second round of the 2024 ATP Hong Kong Tennis Open, where Tiafoe secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) win.

The winner of the first-round match between Frances Tiafoe and Miomir Kecmanovic will advance to face either Alexei Popyrin or Ugo Humbert in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

