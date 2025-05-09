From Lacoste to Asics: Novak Djokovic's biggest sponsors over the years which helped Serb make $25,000,000 

Novak Djokovic annually garners around $25,000,000 through his high-profile endorsements and sponsorship deals (as per Forbes), which have played a key role in his success throughout the years. A career that has been going strong for more than two decades has featured lucrative sponsorship deals with big names like Lacoste, Asics, Head, and many more.

Djokovic, in the early stage of his career, signed a 10-year-long apparel partnership deal with Italian tennis star Sergio Tacchini's sportswear brand in 2009. However, the brand couldn't afford to keep the Serb on board, which led him to sign a five-year deal with Japanese brand Uniqlo in 2012, and he debuted his first kit with the supplier in the French Open of that year.

Lacoste, a French designer sportswear brand, then offered the former World No. 1 a deal with a reported value of around $9 million per year in 2017.

"It's quite incredible to see all these different people around the world get together to give me their support," he said after the deal was renewed in 2022 (via Lacoste).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion added Asics as his footwear partner in 2018 and since then has been going strong, with multiple collections launched in collaboration with the tennis star. Their deal is currently valued at a whopping $4 million per year (per Verdict).

However, his longest partner remains Head. The tennis manufacturer has been the racket sponsor of the star since his junior days and returned in 2009. In addition to this, he has also been associated with Swiss watchmaking company Hublot since August 2021.

Novak Djokovic on working with his foundation

Novak Djokovic impactful in changing lives of Serbians- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, through his efforts to make life better for the people in his country, started his foundation more than 15 years ago. In a statement he released in 2023 for his fans, he gave a glimpse of how they have been able to progress while addressing the contribution of his supporters in this journey.

"For the past 15 years, together with my wife, we’ve been investing in early childhood development, opened 55 preschools, and reached over 50.000 children in Serbia. Of course, there is still so much work to be done but I want to thank you for joining me on this journey too and for making these numbers count," Novak Djokovic said via his foundation's website.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation aims to change the world for the better by "constantly looking for ways to give as much as possible and help as much as possible".

