Gael Monfils' wife Elina Svitolina smitten as he takes care of daughter Skai while she's forced to watch from afar due to BJK Cup

Gael Monfils' wife Elina Svitolina, shared an adorable video call snapshot of her gushing over the Frenchman spending time with their daughter Skai at home. Skai, who was born in October 2022, frequently features on her parents' social media handles.

While both Monfils and Svitolina have been playing on Tour for a long time, their romance didn't begin until 2019. They first met in Paris, where the Ukrainian was spending time with her friends amid the 2018 WTA Finals. An Instagram post shared by Svitolina prompted Monfils to respond, which led the two to connect and eventually start dating.

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and announced their pregnancy in May the following year. Gael Monfils and Svitolina welcomed Skai in October 2022 and have since been enjoying parenthood, besides their success on tour.

On Wednesday, as Svitolina was away from her family for the Billie Jean King Cup, she connected with Monfils and her daughter over a video call and gushed over them spending time learning new things.

The former World No. 3 shared a screenshot of their FaceTime on her Instagram handle.

Elina Svitolina gushes over Gael Monfils and Skai ; Instagram @elisvitolina

Prior to this, Monfils was in Monaco, competing at the Monte-Carlo Open. Despite defeating Fábián Marozsán in the first round, the Frenchman lost to Andrey Rublev in the second and ended his run. At the beginning of the season, Gael Monfils won the ASB Classic.

Gael Monfils shared how his wife Elina Svitolina was integral in his tennis career

Monfils and Svitolina at the Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Ligue 1 Uber Eats - (Source: Getty)

Gael Monfils won his eighth ATP title in 2019 and capped the season as World No. 10. However, the following year, his form dropped, and he faced a first-round exit at the 2020 French Open months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Recently, in a conversation with Gilles Simon on his YouTube podcast, the Frenchman shared that had it not been for his wife, he would have retired from tennis after the pandemic.

“If I hadn’t met Elina, I would’ve retired already… no doubt. I think I would’ve called it quits after COVID. At that time, I was still in top 10, but it meant nothing to me. Empty stadiums… it was a different energy. I just felt it wasn’t for me anymore."

He added:

"Elina... she found the right words. She said to me, ‘Look, I’m coming back after giving birth… so you can do it too.' She gave me motivation. I told her, ‘I need a clear goal,’ and we set one together. She helped me immensely."

Svitolina had a history-making moment at the 2025 Australian Open. With her second-round victory, she became the first player from Ukraine in the Open Era to win 100 Grand Slam main draws

