Denis Shapovalov remains positive and looks forward to the American swing after a tough couple of months due to injury and struggles with bad form.

Shapovalov recently shared that he feels positive about returning to the tour after nearly six months on the sidelines. The Canadian shared his excitement for the upcoming American Swing with the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Masters and the Houston Open to be played in the coming months.

He also thanked his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund for her unwavering support via Instagram.

"Feeling positive after last month and step by step… good things will come. Excited for the upcoming weeks in 🇺🇸!! Indian Wells - Miami - Houston. And last slide just a little love for the best support no matter what @mirjambjorklund," Shapovalov wrote on his Instagram handle.

Bjorklund commented on the post and said that she loved watching him play again.

"Loveeee to see you playing again," Bjorklund wrote.

For the uninitiated, Shapovalov and Bjorklund have been together since 2019. The couple got engaged in 2023 and announced the happy news via Instagram. Bjorklund is a tennis player from Sweden with a career-high ranking of World No. 123.

Denis Shapovalov responded to criticism of not "doing enough" to be a top player

Denis Shapovalov's former coach Mikhail Youzhny spoke to Tennis Majors and claimed that the Canadian was not doing enough to become a top player. Youzhny mentioned that Shapovalov wanted to rehire him before the 2022 US Open. He also claimed that Shapovalov did not make tennis his priority.

"He must be healthy 100 percent, first and foremost, and physically better. Main thing – he has to try to put tennis as his priority. It is his priority for most of the time, but in my opinion, he made some wrong decisions where he didn’t make tennis as the priority," Youzhny said.

Although the Canadian did not name anybody, he responded to Youzhny's comments. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate his dedication to tennis. Shapovalov threw light on his injury that has kept him out of action.

"Awful how can someone can go out of their way to say I’m not giving everything for my tennis when I’ve dedicated my whole life to it from the age of 5. Not to mention being injured since Wimbledon, rehabbing and doing everything I can every single day just to get back on court," Shapovalov wrote on his X account.

