"Gucci is a feeling...is that feeling boredom?", "Feels lazy, messy and boring" - Fans let down by Jannik Sinner's 'dull' Gucci campaign

Fans were left feeling disappointed after watching Jannik Sinner's recent lackluster "Is a Feeling" campaign by Gucci. The renowned Italian luxury fashion house had appointed the World No.2 as its Global Brand Ambassador in July 2022.

After joining Gucci in 2022, Sinner was seen carrying a custom Gucci duffle bag on the court during the 2023 Wimbledon championships, making him the first player in the tournament's history to flaunt a luxury logo bag.

Sinner's team had to secure special approval from Wimbledon officials, the International Tennis Federation, and the ATP Tour for this accessory choice. This move was particularly surprising given Wimbledon's strict all-white policy, allowing the Italian to sport a non-white bag.

Since then, the World No. 2 has carried custom Gucci duffle bags to several other tournaments, including the 2023 US Open and the ATP Finals.

Recently, Sinner was featured in Gucci's new campaign, "Is a Feeling," which draws inspiration from the 1980s. The Italian was captured by photographer Riccardo Raspa during training sessions and his matches at international level.

However, the campaign images failed to resonate with tennis fans, who expressed their disappointment on social media. One fan sarcastically questioned whether the feeling conveyed by Gucci's "Is a Feeling" campaign was one of boredom, saying:

"Gucci is a feeling………..is that feeling boredom?".

Another fan described the pictures from the Jannik Sinner X Gucci campaign as lazy and messy:

"Feels lazy, messy and boring :/ ".

Several fans commented on the campaign pictures being simple and "dull":

"Well this is dull".

"What’s the feeling exactly?".

"Go girl give us nothing"

"Gucci campaign but he is wearing NIKE hat and shorts on every picture???" .

A fan even suggested that the images appeared as though they were hastily put together by a random graphic designer:

"So twitter graphic designer concept coded".

Jannik Sinner on being a part of Gucci: "Love being part of one of the families"

Jannik Sinner with his custom Gucci duffle bad at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Last month, during a press conference, Jannik Sinner revealed that he earlier did not think about big brands and he still doesn't. However, he admitted that he likes being a part of the Gucci family as he appreciates the diverse perspectives he gains from interacting with people from various backgrounds.

As quoted by Punto de Break(translated from Spanish), Sinner said:

"I never thought about the big brands, and I still don't. I love being part of one of the families, meeting new people and having them give me different points of view that make me grow as a person. I respect them a lot, I try to do my best".

Talking about his recent collaboration with Gucci in their "Is a Feeling" campaign, Sinner expressed that he loved being involved in the campaign and working alongside the people associated with the project. Speaking to WWD in an interview, he said:

“This collaboration with the brand [Gucci] is proceeding in the right direction. I’m happy to be part of this. We did a great job, and with wonderful people, which at the end of the day is what matters the most to me".

Sinner last competed at the 2024 Madrid Open, where he reached the quarterfinals but had to withdraw before his last eight match due to a hip injury. The same injury also forced him to withdraw from his home tournament, the 2024 Italian Open.