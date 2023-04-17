Holger Rune may have fallen short of lifting his second Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, but his mother Aneke Rune and sister Alma Rune are more than impressed with his rapid rise in the tennis world.

After lifting his maiden Masters 1000 trophy at the Paris Masters six months ago, Rune contested his second career Masters 1000 final at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 16.

The 19-year-old, who snatched the opening set 7-5 and was leading in the decider 4-1, was stunned by his opponent Andrey Rublev as the Russian fought his way back to level the score before earning a consequential break to seal the victory 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Rune later reflected on the bitter defeat on social media, stating that gave his best effort at winning the title. He also revealed his goal of lifting the trophy in the future.

“I gave it all I had today from my heart and for the principality of Monaco where I love to be @rolexmontecarlomasters I look forward to come back for the big trophy,” Rune said on Instagram.

The Dane further thanked his team and congratulated Rublev on his first Masters 1000 title.

“To my team, thank you for being there for me and Andrey man congrats on your first Masters win,” he said.

Rune, who will reach a career-high ranking of World No. 7 on Monday, was ranked World No. 79 and had to contest the qualifiers at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year. His incredible rise in the past year was acknowledged by his mother Aneke and sister Alma after Sunday’s final.

“You do such and effort to achieve your goals. Your effort makes me very proud,” Aneke Rune wrote on his Instagram post.

“Crazy to go from qualifier to runner up in one year. Proud of you,” Alma Rune said.

Holger Rune's mother and sister on Instagram

Apart from winning his maiden Masters 1000 in Paris against Novak Djokovic last year, Rune also clinched two other ATP titles at the BMW Open and the Stockholm Open. He additionally featured in two finals at the Sofia Open and the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Holger Rune gears up to defend title at BMW Open in Munich

Holger Rune at the 2022 BMW Open in Munich

Holger Rune will face the task of defending a title for the first time in his career at the 2023 BMW Open in Munich between April 17-23.

Rune won his maiden ATP title at the event last year after being gifted a wildcard. Things, however, have dramatically changed for the teenager since, as he prepares to headline the tournament as the top seed this time around.

Other tennis players participating in the ATP 250 event are No. 1 American Taylor Fritz and home favorite and two-time champion Alexander Zverev.

