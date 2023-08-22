"How in the hell is this justified?" - Tennis fans fuming over Novak Djokovic earning far higher than fellow champion Coco Gauff at Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic earned more than double the prize money of women's winner Coco Gauff at the 2023 Cincinnati Open and this disparity in prize money has enraged tennis fans to no end.

Djokovic played out one of the most memorable matches in recent times as he saved a match point to beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Cincinnati on Sunday. In a match that lasted for almost four hours, the veteran had the last laugh as he beat Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to win the title on his return to the American soil after two years.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, won her second WTA title of the month as she defeated Karolina Muchova, 6-3, 6-4, to win the title in Cincinnati. The American stunned World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals prior to that.

A recent tweet (by tennis journalist Myles David) highlighted the pay gap between the men's winner and the women's winner, with Djokovic earning ($1,019,335) more than double what Gauff stood to make ($454,500).

Tennis fans reacted to the same and expressed their dissatisfaction, calling out the organizers involved in the situation. One fan stated that it was not justified, especially when both players had put in just as much work to win the title at the end of the day.

"How in the h*ll is this even justified at this point?!? How has this not been rectified?!? Yes, the number of sets varies, but the amount of work it takes to play, let alone win, is the same!"

One user urged this disparity to stop as it is "bad for tennis."

"FU**ING bulls*it. This has got to stop. It's what they call "bad for tennis."

Another fan called the pay disparity between the women's and women's champions "unacceptable."

"This is totally unacceptable!"

Below are a few more fan reactions:

"Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life" - Novak Djokovic on beating Carlos Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Open 2023

Novak Djokovic played Carlos Alcaraz for the third time this year at the Cincinnati Open. The duo first met each other in the semifinals of the French Open, which was won by the Serb. In the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the World No. 1 stunned the tennis world by beating the four-time defending champion.

In Cincinnati, Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat the Spaniard for the second time in his career. Their head-to-head stands at 2-2 at the moment. The 23-time Grand Slam winner reflected on his victory in his on-court interview, labeling it as "one of the toughest matches" he has ever played in his life.

“Crazy. Honestly, I don't know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable,” the Serb said.

