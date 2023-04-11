"I thanked him" - Novak Djokovic jokes about Monte-Carlo Masters opponent Ivan Gakhov wearing his shoes

Novak Djokovic got his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign up and running with a gritty two-set win over Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov. The Serb edged the opening set in a tie-breaker, but later grew into his own to close out the 7-6(5), 6-2 victory on Court Rainier III.

Entertaining rallies and an incredible fighting spirit from both, however, weren't the only things that won over the fans. Djokovic and Gakhov also endeared spectators with their warm exchange at the net.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after the match, the World No. 1 revealed what the conversation was about — joking that he thanked Gakhov after he noticed that the Russian was wearing his signature Asics footwear.

"I thanked him for wearing my shoes. I actually saw this, I saw the shoes," Djokovic said. "I saw the logo. I asked him whether the shoes served him. Well, you know, he's like 'maybe not today but generally'."

On a more serious note, the two-time Monte-Carlo Masters winner said Gakhov told him that he admired the Serb's career before describing his opponent's gesture as "very nice".

"It was very nice, you know, so before the matching match, of course, after as well, he said it was a pleasure, that he admires my career in the game and everything," he added.

The World No. 1 also briefly touched upon the difficulties of playing a new opponent, saying it is always tricky to play someone that you do not know well or have a lot of information about.

"Never saw him play before today, to be honest. I, you know, have a look at the some of the video of his yesterday's first round match and that's all I basically got from, you know, from him." Djokovic said. "So, coming into the court, I expected things to be a bit more unpredictable, you know, it's always tricky a little bit."

"It was quite windy" - Novak Djokovic on playing conditions at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Speaking about the playing conditions at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic said it was quite windy and he initially struggled with his timing on the ball.

The Serb added that his experience helped him adapt to the conditions and find his rhythm.

"So plus it was quite windy on the court, you know, it's swirly," Djokovic said of the conditions at the Monte-Carlo Masters. "Obviously official match and practice, practice matches, or practice points, completely different."

"I could see that again today and experience, particularly in the first set, you know struggling with the maybe my timing and you know kind of still looking for the right rhythm on the court. In second set I raised the level," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes