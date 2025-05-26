"I thought it was a typo" - Ben Shelton reveals why following Rafael Nadal's tribute at French Open was a 'dream come true'

Ben Shelton made his Court Philippe-Chatrier debut at the 2025 French Open, following Rafael Nadal’s tribute ceremony. The American admitted he was in disbelief when he learned he would be playing his first-round match immediately after the emotional celebration honoring the Spanish legend.

On Sunday, May 25, Nadal was honored by the Roland Garros for his exceptional achievements at the Claycourt Slam. The tribute featured several memorable moments, including the presence of his former rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Soon after, the evening session of Day 1 of the 2025 French Open was set to take place. On the storied Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Nadal was honored, came out Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego for their highly-anticipated first-round clash.

The match was topsy-turvy with Shelton winning the first set and the Italian coming back to take two sets in a row. As Sonego was on the verge of repeating his 2022 French Open heroics, where he defeated Shelton in the first round, the American turned on the afterburners to win the match 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

After the match, Shelton opened up about how he thought at first that the scheduling was a typo.

"I thought it was a typo at first, a mix-up and it was actually Court 7. I was really excited, I couldn’t believe it," he said (via Roland Garros).

"It was really special. Obviously, having Rafa’s ceremony before the match; it gives you goosebumps just being out here on this court. To get a win the way that I did, in five sets, late at night, was a dream come true," he added.

Shelton has looked up to Nadal from an early age, and it was a privilege for the 22-year-old to play after the Spaniard's tribute and win a French Open thriller.

"Growing up, I was a big Rafael Nadal fan" - Ben Shelton after Spaniard retired in November 2024

In Picture: Ben Shelton at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal retired after playing for the last time at the Davis Cup in November 2024. Soon after, members from Team USA were asked about the Spaniard's legacy in the sport. Ben Shelton revealed how he has been inspired by Nadal

"Growing up, I was a big Rafa fan... Used to wear all his kits, his shoes, everything, a lot of neon colours. And being a lefty, he’s a guy that I have always kind of watched and tried to learn things from," Ben Shelton said (via The Tennis Gazette).

Shelton described Nadal as a model of grace and professionalism, someone who knew how to win and lose with class. Further, he recalled with excitement the first time they met.

"For me to meet him for the first time was pretty crazy. I got to practice with him a few times, which was an amazing experience for me. Obviously I never got to play him. Probably lucky that I never got to play him. I guess it’s an experience that I wish I would have had," he added.

Currently, Shelton is hoping to put up some memorable performances at Roland Garros. He will take on the winner of Hugo Gaston vs. Ugo Blanchet in the second round after getting the better of Lorenzo Sonego in the opener.

