"I've been instructed I should not speak publicly" - Novak Djokovic on design for custom '25' jacket to honor potential 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic remained discreet when asked if he had already decided on the design and color for a custom jacket to commemorate his potential 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is aiming to win his record seventh Paris Masters title at this year's edition of the event. The World No. 1 will commence his campaign against either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

Ahead of his tournament opener, Djokovic was asked about his plans for a custom '25' jacket in an interview with Eurosport. The trend started earlier this year when the Serb donned a white Lacoste jacket featuring the number '22' to honor his triumph at the Australian Open.

Subsequently, at the French Open, the 36-year-old wore a special red and black '23' jacket to commemorate his 23th Grand Slam title. Continuing the tradition, he sported a white jacket emblazoned with the number '24' to celebrate his historic victory at the US Open.

However, the Serb disclosed that he had been instructed to maintain his silence about any designs for a potential '25' jacket.

"I have no idea. I don't know what you're talking about. I've been instructed that I should not speak about anything publicly. No, those are the wonderful problems to have. If 25 comes right now in January, it would be amazing, whatever happens," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 also expressed his gratitude for the positive response to Lacoste's custom designs.

"I'm really glad there was a positive reaction from the fans and from people with 23 or 24 jackets. A lot of people wanted to have that jacket and hopefully Lacoste produced enough for everyone," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I sometimes feel like a cat with nine lives, every time I play a Grand Slam I lose one life"

Novak Djokovic expressed contentment with his 24 Grand Slam titles, even though many of his fans, particularly those from Serbia, wished for him to win more.

"But again, let's see, I'm happy with 24. I know people are, especially imy country, always saying let's go 25, 30 and it's like, if it was that easy it would be great. I don't know how it looks but I know how it feels," he said.

The World No. 1 humorously compared himself to a cat with nine lives, joking that participating in a Major tournament cost him one life every time.

"I sometimes feel like a cat with nine lives, every time I play a Grand Slam I lose one life. That's how much energy you need to spend playing and investing the energy not just physically but emotionally and mentally. Just being fully immersed and involved in that competition and now more so than before," he said.

Djokovic also disclosed that at 36, winning demanded a significantly higher level of energy, prompting his decision to take time off after Grand Slam tournaments.

"I think at 36 you live through some moments even more intense and you need to exert more energy to be able to get the best outcome and results. That's the reason why I have more rest after Grand Slams because I need to recharge the batteries and move forward," he added.

