"I will tell my kids and grandkids that I beat Novak Djokovic one time at least" - Casper Ruud after defeating Serb in Monte-Carlo SF

Casper Ruud defeated Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters to register the biggest win of his career.

The Norwegian entered the match at the back of losing each of his previous five meetings against the Serb.

Ruud edged out Djokovic in the first set, but the latter made the contest interesting by routing him 6-1 in in the second set. The Norwegian produced some fine tennis in the final set and decisively broke the Serb in the last game to register a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win and reach only his second Masters 1000 final.

Speaking after the match, Casper Ruud said that he would forever remember this day and hoped to tell his kids and grandkids about it. The 25-year-old also lauded Djokovic's physicality and longevity in tennis.

"It's fantastic. You know, it's, in my eyes, one of the all-time players to try to beat. Today I was able to do it. Something I can remember for the rest of my life and tell hopefully my kids in the future and my grandkids when I'm getting old that, you know, I beat Novak one time at least," Ruud said in his post-match press conference.

"Yeah, it's a fantastic feeling. Obviously I hope I can play more times before -- you know, no one knows how long he plans to play for, but obviously he's getting older, but he's still physically in good shape and playing fantastic tennis. But it's always fun to play against him, because, you know, it's one of the toughest challenges in our sport. I'm very super proud and happy to overcome it today," he added.

Casper Ruud to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte-Carlo Masters final

Casper Ruud's last hurdle en route to a maiden Masters-1000 title is Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek, who has already won twice previously in Monte-Carlo, has so far bested Laslo Djere, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and most recently, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner to reach the final.

Tsitsipas produced a fine performance against Sinner to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and hand the Italian only his second defeat of the 2024 season so far. The Greek thus booked his place in the Monte-Carlo Masters final for the third time.

Speaking about facing Tsitsipas, Ruud said that he was expecting a tough match, adding that the Monte-Carlo Masters was sort of a home tournament for the Greek since he lived there.

"Tough match. Stefanos is a fantastic player on all surfaces, but clay, I think he has had more success in his career so far. He won here two times, so obviously he's feeling comfortable here," Ruud said in his post-match press conference.

"I think he lives here in Monaco, so I guess sort of a home tournament for him. The last six, seven, eight months has not been I think perfect for him, and he fell out of the top 10 and a few things. Maybe he will be back now, I'm not sure, after this week," he added.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face one another for the fourth time, with the Norwegian leading 2-1 in the head-to-head at present.

