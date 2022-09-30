"If Novak Djokovic did anything like this, they'd be out with calls for his head already" - Tennis fans tear into Corentin Moutet, Adrian Andreev for getting physical at 2022 Challenger Orleans

Novak Djokovic and the names of a few other players have been tossed around by fans, who think that if any of these players engaged in actions similar to those of Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev, the penalty would have been unimaginable.

Bulgaria's World No. 247 Andreev rallied from a set down to beat the home favorite Moutet 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) during the second round of the 2022 Challenger Orleans in France on Thursday. After the match, the two players got aggressive at the net. There was a rough handshake, an exchange of words, and even shoulder-pushing before the chair umpire stepped in and broke up the quarrel.

Andreev has advanced to the quarterfinals where he will take on 98th-ranked Norbert Gombos on Friday.

The ATP is yet to announce any punishment for the two players. However, fans on Twitter seemed pretty upset with the entire episode and suggested that if it was Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Nick Kyrgios, or Frances Tiafoe instead of Moutet and Andreev, the strictest of actions would have been taken already.

"Waiting to see @atptour reaction, also all those tennis 'journalists'. If Djokovic did anything even remotely like this, they would be out with calls for his head already," a fan tweeted.

lixD 💜 @lidijad

If Djokovic did anything even remotely like this, they would be out with calls for his head already Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM Waiting to see @atptour reaction, also all those tennis 'journalists'If Djokovic did anything even remotely like this, they would be out with calls for his head already twitter.com/Imad__26/statu… Waiting to see @atptour reaction, also all those tennis 'journalists'If Djokovic did anything even remotely like this, they would be out with calls for his head already twitter.com/Imad__26/statu…

"So when these players actually hit each other it seems the majority of people here find it amusing?!? But when others smash a racquet or display any anger fans lose their minds and draw all kinds of conclusions about their life off court," a user posted.

eh!tp @ehtp3 Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM So when these players actually hit each other it seems the majority of people here find it amusing?!? But when others smash a racquet or display any anger fans lose their minds and draw all kinds of conclusions about their life off court 🙄 twitter.com/imad__26/statu… So when these players actually hit each other it seems the majority of people here find it amusing?!? But when others smash a racquet or display any anger fans lose their minds and draw all kinds of conclusions about their life off court 🙄 twitter.com/imad__26/statu…

"Look at these thugs. Imagine if Serena or Venus or Tiafoe did this," another tweet read.

Jay @hardinjamie95 Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM Look at these thugs. Imagine if Serena or Venus or Tiafoe did this twitter.com/imad__26/statu… Look at these thugs. Imagine if Serena or Venus or Tiafoe did this twitter.com/imad__26/statu…

Here are a few more reactions:

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena twitter.com/Imad__26/statu… Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM This is actually a proper handshake at the end of a match. Im sure a lot of them would want to react like this after losing a match This is actually a proper handshake at the end of a match. Im sure a lot of them would want to react like this after losing a match 😂 twitter.com/Imad__26/statu…

TyGuy @Raku23231SODMOG



Nah Imma say it...let this have been Kyrgios or Tiafoe and they would have went to jail lol hmmm Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM I'm not even going to say what I want to say...but it speaks for itselfNah Imma say it...let this have been Kyrgios or Tiafoe and they would have went to jail lol hmmm twitter.com/Imad__26/statu… I'm not even going to say what I want to say...but it speaks for itself Nah Imma say it...let this have been Kyrgios or Tiafoe and they would have went to jail lol hmmm twitter.com/Imad__26/statu…

Ni @nimayfq Imad @Imad__26 JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD JSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJSJD https://t.co/I7RyeiXpSM tennis is truly giving everything this month like is this not entertaining twitter.com/imad__26/statu… tennis is truly giving everything this month like is this not entertaining twitter.com/imad__26/statu…

Novak Djokovic to face Vasek Pospisil in Tel Aviv QF

Novak Djokovic (L) and Vasek Pospisil

Novak Djokovic kicked off his campaign for his 89th ATP singles title in Tel Aviv with a thumping 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar. The Serb was all over his opponent right from the start, hitting eight aces and zero double faults. He converted four out of 12 break points to comfortably progress to the quarterfinals.

Djokovic's next opponent is Canada's Vasek Pospisil. He has played him five times on the tour and won all those matches in straight sets. The Serb was also expected to play in the doubles category alongside 45-year-old Jonathan Erlich, after which the Israeli player was ready to bid to adieu to his professional career. However, Elrich announced his withdrawal due to a back injury.

Addressing the crowd, Djokovic wished him the best for the future and assured him of always helping tennis in Israel.

"Unfortunately we didn't play today. I wish 'Yoni' the best of luck in the next phase of his life. He knows I'm always here and will be happy to help Israeli tennis as much as I can," Novak Djokovic said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far