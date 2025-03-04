"If this isn't rigged, then the bear doesn't s**t in the woods" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and others' Indian Wells 2025 draw

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and other ATP stars are set to light up Indian Wells, with the 2025 BNP Paribas Open just around the corner (main draw matches from Wednesday, March 5). The men's singles draw for the ATP Masters 1000 event is out, and it has prompted several fans to raise questions, while others have expressed excitement over potential matchups.

On the night of Monday, March 3, shortly after the draw came out, the tournament's official X handle shared a post. It consisted of a projection of men's quarterfinalists at Indian Wells this year based on seeding, with the following potential matchups: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud vs Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz, and Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz.

The news of the draw was discussed on Reddit as well.

Across both platforms, some fans suggested that the 2025 BNP Paribas Open men's singles main draw is 'rigged' based on the potential Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz clash in the quarters. At the same time, some couldn't contain their excitement at another encounter between the two former No. 1s. The pair's last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open, with the Serb coming out on top despite injury concerns.

"If this isn’t rigged, then the bear doesn’t s**t in the woods...," a fan wrote.

"Djokovic v Alcaraz quarters? Imagine my shock!," commented another.

"Someone asked me if Tennis draws are rigged? In my opinion, yes and they have likely been for well over a decade now. It is what it is," the previous fan opined in a separate post.

"Carlos vs Djokovic becoming the “these mfs reunite every 3 days” meme," another chimed in.

"God I love Master 1000s. Draws are just stacked and there are some spicy matchups. Hoping Carlos can 3peat but I see that Djok Quarter Final and have PTSD filling my mind already," added another.

The possibility of a quarterfinal encounter between the Serb and the Spaniard has been the biggest talking point from the Indian Wells men's singles draw. However, a few fans also discussed Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Nick Kyrgios, some of the other ATP stars to watch out for at the Masters 1000 tournament.

"This is a pretty good draw for Fritz if he's feeling better Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jack Draper would be tough r16 but he can beat them if he's in form then potential Rublev in the quarters semis definitely really reachable," a fan stated.

"Now how will Stefaniil evade each other again?" asked one fan, referring to a potential Stefanos Tsitsipas-Daniil Medvedev battle in the semis.

"Djokovic vs Kyrgios round 2 lol," wrote an amused fan, with the Serb likely to face the Aussie in the second round if the latter wins his first-round match against a qualifier.

Carlos Alcaraz is heading into the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as the event's two-time defending champion. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is the joint-record five-time winner Novak Djokovic (alongside the now-retired Roger Federer).

Carlos Alcaraz going for three Indian Wells titles in a row at BNP Paribas Open 2025; Andy Murray set to resume collaboration with Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz poses for the cameras with the 2024 BNP Paribas Open trophy at Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

The men's singles finals in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells featured Carlos Alcaraz squaring off against Daniil Medvedev. On both occasions, the Spaniard emerged victorious.

If Carlos Alcaraz wins the title again, he will join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only players to have achieved 'three-peats' at the hardcourt tournament (the Swiss from 2004-2006, the Serb from 2014-2016). Alcaraz's last competitive outing came at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he clinched the ATP 500 title.

Djokovic, currently being coached by former rival Andy Murray, is slated to be joined by the Brit at Indian Wells. Murray traveled with the rest of the Serb's entourage to Melbourne for this year's Australian Open, and it seemed to motivate the 24-time Major winner to play close to his best; a motivation that wasn't as evident during his Brisbane International and Qatar ExxonMobil Open campaigns, where Murray wasn't physically present.

