Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday in style amid her 2024 French Open campaign, receiving a massive croissant from her clothing sponsor On, the Roger Federer-backed sportswear brand. Despite tennis fans' initial delight at the gesture, On faced backlash for suggesting that Ben Shelton split the Pole's gift.

On has frequently faced criticism from fans for their treatment of Swiatek, particularly due to her outfits featuring repetitive silhouettes and designs that remain largely unchanged from one tournament to the next.

Recently, fans were left annoyed by the four-time Grand Slam champion not receiving a custom kit for her title defense at Roland Garros and instead wearing the same design as fellow On-sponsored player Ben Shelton.

Nevertheless, fans were pleased when On commemorated Iga Swiatek's 23rd birthday by gifting her a massive croissant.

However, controversy arose when On's social media handle suggested that Ben Shelton was freed up to split Swiatek's birthday croissant after the American's third-round clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime was suspended due to rain.

"Frees you up to split that birthday croissant with @iga.swiatek," On commented on Ben Shelton's Instagram post.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to On's suggestion, questioning why the World No. 1 couldn't have even her birthday gift to herself.

"Everything gotta be a group project huh," one fan commented.

"That's such a weird comment... like, he's going to knock on her hotel room door and take a part of her birthday gift?" another fan chimed in.

"Can't have anything for herself can she," another fan posted alongside a screenshot of On's commented.

Several fans were baffled as to why On couldn't simply get Shelton a croissant of his own.

"They could just buy him his own and make things less complicated," one fan wrote.

"So you mean On can only find 1 giant croissant in Paris…?" another fan questioned.

Others, meanwhile, called out On for the perceived "pattern" of disrespect towards their star athlete, Iga Swiatek.

"They hate women," one fan commented.

"Or they could just hate on her specifically it’s a pattern idk," another fan replied.

"Hate ** so much… she deserves better than this brand," said another.

Iga Swiatek on feeling 'taken care of' by Roger Federer-backed On: "A struggle when you work with companies that have 20 other athletes in one sport"

Iga Swiatek

Despite fans' displeasure with On, Iga Swiatek has expressed satisfaction with her partnership with the sportswear brand.

In a recent interview with CNN Sport, the Pole shared that she felt "really taken care of" by On, highlighting the struggle of receiving personalized attention when partnering with companies that sponsor many athletes in the same sport.

"I feel really taken care of, which is sometimes a struggle when you work with companies that have 20 other athletes just in one sport," Iga Swiatek said.

On the tennis front, the World No. 1 is through to the quarterfinals of the French Open as she attempts to achieve a hat-trick at the claycourt Major. Swiatek will face Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the semifinals.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, crashed out of the tournament in the third round, suffering a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

