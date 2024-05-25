Iga Swiatek has opened up about her experience of working with On, the Roger Federer-backed sportswear brand. The Pole switched from Asics to On in March 2023, becoming the first female athlete to be sponsored by the brand.

When Swiatek steps out on the court for her title defense at the 2024 French Open, she will sport a vibrant kit featuring a purple, red and white ombre design by her apparel sponsor On.

Following back-to-back triumphs at the Madrid Open and Italian Open in the lead-up to the claycourt Major, the Pole is aiming for a hat-trick in Paris.

Amid fans' dissatisfaction with her French Open outfit, Iga Swiatek shared an insight into her partnership with Roger Federer-backed On, disclosing that she feels immensely "taken care of" by the brand.

The 22-year-old also highlighted the "struggle" of being well-supported when working with companies that also sponsored numerous other players from the same sport.

"I feel really taken care of, which is sometimes a struggle when you work with companies that have 20 other athletes just in one sport," she told CNN Sport.

The World No. 1 had previously revealed that Federer's investment in On was a "big factor" in her decision to sign with the company.

"When Roger (retired), I was just entering the tour, so the timing wasn’t perfect for us to be on tour together. I met him when I was already talking with On," Swiatek said in an interview with Vogue.

"Everything that he does is with so much class. Roger’s a huge inspiration; he changed our game, basically. He was a big factor for me in making this decision," she added.

Alongside Iga Swiatek, other tennis players like Ben Shelton and Joao Fonseca are also sponsored by On.

Iga Swiatek unveiled her French Open 2024 outfit by Roger Federer-backed On alongside actress Courteney Cox

Iga Swiatek in a Roger Federer-backed On kit

Iga Swiatek unveiled her French Open outfit by Roger Federer-backed On in delightful fashion, joining Hollywood actress Courteney Cox on the court in Paris ahead of the claycourt Major.

Swiatek showcased her vibrant kit as she engaged in a friendly duel with Cox, with the 'Friends' star even beating the World No. 1 in a rally.

Cox also took the opportunity to shower praise on Swiatek's documentary 'Beyond Number One' produced by On, commending the Pole for her ability to handle immense pressure with remarkable grace and poise.

"I just thought that the documentary (Beyond Number One) was wonderful. I think that I just really feel for people with all that pressure," Cox said in an Instagram story.

"But the way she (Swiatek) handles it, she's so poised and she must have some feelings that she can't express. I think she's very graceful. She's astonishing," she added.

Iga Swiatek commences her title defense at the French Open against Leolia Jeanjean, with a potential second-round clash against Naomi Osaka on the cards.

