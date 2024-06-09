Iga Swiatek marvels at 'Friends'-themed sneakers gifted by Roger Federer-backed On to honor Pole winning her 5th Grand Slam title at French Open 2024

Iga Swiatek's apparel sponsor On, the sportswear brand backed by Roger Federer, touchingly commemorated her French Open triumph. The brand honored Swiatek's accomplishment with a pair of special sneakers, which feature a nod to the Pole's fondness for the sitcom 'Friends.'

In an impressive display of her dominance at the French Open, Swiatek claimed a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini in the final to achieve a three-peat at the claycourt Major. The triumph also marks the World No. 1's fifth Grand Slam title overall.

On commemorated the remarkable achievement by gifting the 23-year-old a pair of classic white sneakers emblazoned with the words:

"The one where she wins her fifth Grand Slam."

The statement pays a charming homage to how episodes were named in the sitcom 'Friends,' given the World No. 1's fondness for the show. The Pole has previously opened up about the significance of the show, revealing that it kept her "not lonely" during her teenage years.

The sneakers also feature the word 'Jazda,' which means 'let's go' in Polish.

Iga Swiatek joyfully showed off the special sneakers on social media, gushing over the design.

"Omg @on," she posted on her Instagram story.

Iga Swiatek's Instagram stories

The 23-year-old also marveled at the intricate detailing on the shoes, which includes an embroidered crown and trophy.

Swiatek's Instagram stories

The thoughtful and personalized gift by On lends credence to Iga Swiatek's sentiments about feeling "taken care of" by the brand.

"I feel really taken care of, which is sometimes a struggle when you work with companies that have 20 other athletes just in one sport," she told CNN Sport before the French Open.

Iga Swiatek unveiled her French Open 2024 kit by Roger Federer-backed On alongside Friends actress Courteney Cox

Iga Swiatek

On also indulged Iga Swiatek's love for 'Friends' by setting up a tennis session between her and Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, in Paris in the lead-up to the 2024 French Open.

The Pole unveiled her outfit for the claycourt Major during the event, flaunting the vibrant purple, red and white ombre design. She and Cox also engaged in an entertaining hitting session, with the actress even stunning the World No. 1 with a well-executed drop shot.

Following the session, Courteney Cox took the opportunity to express her admiration for Swiatek's ability to handle immense pressure on the court with remarkable "poise" and "grace."

"I just thought that the documentary (Beyond Number One) was wonderful. I think that I just really feel for people with all that pressure. But the way she (Swiatek) handles it, she's so poised and she must have some feelings that she can't express. I think she's very graceful. She's astonishing," Cox said.

