Iga Swiatek's 2-word message ahead of Stuttgart Open makes fans go crazy

Tennis fans expressed excitement as Iga Swiatek sported a 'Bonjour, Paris' cap ahead of the Stuttgart Open. Swiatek will be in Paris for the 2025 French Open, vying to defend her title.

Iga Swiatek entered the 2024 season as the World No. 1 and bagged titles at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open to take the Roland Garros court as the top seed. Her French Open campaign was for the record books as she outpaced formidable players like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini to take her third consecutive title. This made her only the third player in history after Monica Seles and Justine Henin to achieve this feat.

En route to the 2025 edition of the clay court tournament in Paris, Swiatek brought excitement to the fans as she sported a blue cap with 'Bonjour, Paris' in white lettering during the Stuttgart Open training, as posted by WTA's official X handle.

One fan called the Pole 'queen of clay', considering her dominance on the court.

"Bonjour, queen of clay."

Another fan did a wordplay with Iga Swiatek's last name and expressed delight, writing:

"ClayTek reporting for duty"

Another X user joined forces to comment:

"The iconic WTA clay professionalist in the history of tennis! Phenomenal Champion!"

Here are some other reactions by fans:

"1 foot in Paris, 1 foot in Stuttgart..welcome home on clay court Iga Świątek," a fan tweeted.

"pic hits hard," commented a fan.

"bonjour paris” on the hat oh she is SERIOUS," tweeted a fan.

Iga Swiatek announced her decision to sit out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Iga Swiatek speaking at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek has had a couple of semi-final appearances after triumphing at the 2025 United Cup. However, her Miami Open stint was cut short after losing to Alexandra Eala in straight sets. After that, she was expected to compete at the Billie Jean Cup qualifiers from April 12, but she announced that she would skip the event to train hard for the rest of the season.

"I have made a difficult decision. I know that this is not the information that fans, especially Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless, it is the right decision for me for now. I will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, which will be held in Radom."

Wishing luck to her team, she wrote:

"I always represent my country with pride. I played everything there was to play for the country last year. I am extremely proud of the historic team's successes in the BJKC semifinals and the UC finals. Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training. I keep my fingers crossed for the girls and for the whole team."

Iga Swiatek won the bronze medal in women's singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Polish player to medal in tennis at the Summer Games.

