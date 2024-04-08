In Pictures: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena radiates joy as she explores the serene Japanese Garden in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently immersed herself in the serene atmosphere of the renowned Japanese Garden in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Following his shock third-round exit from the Indian Wells Masters and subsequent withdrawal from the Miami Open, Djokovic is set to kick off his claycourt season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb, who has resided in Monaco since 2005, will have the advantage of his family's support as he begins his hunt for his first title of the season.

Ahead of the World No. 1's campaign, his wife Jelena took the time to explore the renowned Japanese Garden, a picturesque municipal park in Monaco. The stunning garden features a Zen design, boasting attractions like a pond, a waterfall, islands, bridges, and a Zen garden, providing a tranquil atmosphere.

Jelena took to social media and shared some highlights from her visit, radiating joy as she grinned from ear to ear while posing against the scenic backdrop of the garden. Opting for a casual look, she paired a blush-colored camisole with a grey sweater and jeans for her visit.

Shortly before her excursion to the Japanese Garden, Jelena had also joined Novak Djokovic and their two children, Stefan and Tara, for a family outing, where they bonded over attempting various track and field activities.

Novak Djokovic on being away from his wife Jelena and their two children: "Every time I travel for an extended period of time it breaks my heart"

Novak Djokovic will be glad to have the opportunity to spend time with his family while competing at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. Earlier this year, the Serb had opened up about the heartache he suffered when he was separated from his family, particularly his children Stefan and Tara, for long periods.

"To be honest, I’m kind of divided [on when to stop and where to play]. There’s always a part of me that is a young boy who just adores tennis and knows only about tennis and devoted his entire life to tennis and that boy still wants to keep going," Djokovic said.

"And then, on the other side, I’m the father of two children, and I’m away from my family, and every time I travel for an extended period of time it breaks my heart. So I’m always thinking about, how long should I play, how many tournaments should I play, is it worth it?," he added.

The Serb also shared that despite his enduring hunger to compete, he had to weigh up his priorities because he didn't want to sacrifice more precious time with his children.

"I’m still hungry, I still want to compete, I still can run for hours, thankfully, but it’s more of an emotional aspect. It’s more of like, 'What is the priority?' Tennis has been the priority for 30 years, and I don’t want to miss out on too many moments with my children," he said.

In other news, Djokovic will commence his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Jaume Munar or Roman Safiullin in the second round, following a first-round bye.

