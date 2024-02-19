In pictures: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel goes hiking with friends in Mallorca, takes in the view of the Mediterranean Sea from the mountaintop

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently went hiking in Spain and shared pictures and videos from the trip on social media.

Maribel is a regular fixture in the Spaniard's player box at various tennis tournaments. Along with providing unwavering support to her elder brother, she overlooks marketing and sales at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Recently, Mariabel also ventured into the fashion industry by launching a men's clothing brand 'Crabs Company'.

Maribel recently went hiking in the Serra de Tramuntana, a mountain range in her hometown Mallorca. She shared videos and pictures from her hiking trip on Instagram. Her posts showed the breathtaking view of the Mediterranean Sea from the top of the mountain.

Source- Maribel's Instagram story

In one of the pictures she shared, Mariabel posed along with her friends in front of the scenic view.

Source- Maribel's Instagram story

"I went to a psychologist twice in my life": Rafael Nadal on the importance of having good mental health

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

In a recent interview with La Sexta, Rafael Nadal opened up about dealing with mental health problems. The Spaniard mentioned that he went to a psychologist twice in his life, and he did not have a problem talking about it.

“I have never had any problem talking about it. I went to a psychologist twice in my life, at two different stages in my life for two different problems I had," the Spaniard said in an interview with La Sexta.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that is a good thing that people are now talking about mental health.

"It is an advancement that people have the peace of mind of being able to talk about it. If you have pain in your leg, you go to the doctor,” he said.

The 37-year-old acknowledged it as a taboo subject for many people and added that it was a crucial aspect of life.

“Maybe it has been a more taboo subject, but I don't perceive it this way, I perceive it as something normal and natural , it is just another part of the body and I would say the most important,” he said.

The Spaniard also urged people facing mental health problems to get help.

The people who have problems, no matter how small, if they can receive help and it helps them be happier, they are welcome," he added.

