Roger Federer recently shared highlights from his "epic" week in California, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at his jam-packed itinerary.

The Swiss' tour began with a visit to San Francisco’s Chase Center, home to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, which is set to host the 2025 Laver Cup. The 42-year-old met with NBA star Steph Curry and other players and showcased his basketball skills.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion made his red-carpet appearance at the 96th Academy Awards with his wife Mirka. He also launched a new line of sunglasses with luxury eyewear maker Oliver Peoples. Celebrities like Trevor Noah, Lindsay Vonn, and Maria Sharapova were in attendance at the launch event in Los Angeles.

Roger Federer shared a glimpse of his California trip in his Instagram stories on Sunday, March 17. In the pictures, he can be seen at Oliver People’s headquarters, enjoying an e-bike ride at Stanford with Mary Joe Fernandez's son, Nicholas Godsick and posing at the Oscars.

Federer also shared a picture of a beautifully crafted cappuccino art which featured him and his wife Mirka, him exploring Rodeo Drive, and moments from the launch party of his sunglass collection.

Additionally, the Swiss posed with Jim Moore, the creative director of the American lifestyle magazine GQ, and practiced under the Californian sun.

Roger Federer talks about rediscovering his identity beyond tennis after retirement

Roger Federer revealed his post-retirement routine to fans after bidding farewell to professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup.

In his last match, the Swiss partnered with his friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, eventually losing 6-4, 6-7, 9-11.

In a recent conversation with GQ Sports, the 42-year-old shared that family life has always brought him contentment.

"Tennis was my identity, but it was not what I was doing all day every day," Federer said. "I mean, for the most part, I’m being more of a dad and a husband and a son. Being a tennis player was my hobby, and then that became my job. But I always tried to not identify myself just purely as a tennis player."

Federer further stated that he always understood the necessity to grow beyond his role as a sportsman.

"When tennis was taken away or put aside, well, I still had all the other things," the Swiss said. "And I think that mindset has anyway been a strength of mine throughout my career. I knew that if tennis ends tomorrow, which it can with an accident or whatever, it happens, you have to be able to live with yourself without the game.

