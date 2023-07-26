In pictures: Roger Federer vacations in Croatia after family trip to Mallorca

Roger Federer has made his way to Croatia after enjoying a Mallorcan getaway with his wife Mirka and their four children.

Federer kicked off his exciting month by taking in live music events alongside his family. Early in July, he made an appearance at Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" concert in Zurich. The Swiss legend even graced the stage with Coldplay at their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert.

Making his way to London next, the eight-time Wimbledon champion was honored on Centre Court at SW19, in celebration of his remarkable career achievements. After his visit to the All England Club, Federer, accompanied by his wife Mirka and their children, headed to Mallorca on July 18 for a week-long vacation.

The 41-year-old is capping off his eventful month with a sun-soaked vacation in Croatia. He was spotted visiting the Krka National Park, which is a popular tourist destination, famous for its seven stunning waterfalls.

The park's official social media handle thanked the 20-time Grand Slam champion for his visit.

"Thank you @rogerfederer for visting our beautiful @NpKrka!" the tweet read.

The Swiss legend also paid a visit to the Bibich Winery in Skradin, where he ran into celebrated drone photographer Ervin Gustafsson Mulic, who was with his son and grandchild.

"Drone by Ervin met the legend of tennis. Even his grandkid was starstruck," the post was captioned on Instagram.

Federer was also spotted enjoying his time on the streets of Skradin and was pictured disembarking from a yacht as well.

Tennis @tennis_photos These days Roger Federer is the most coveted subject for photographers in Croatia, and the Swiss player has been spotted in Skradin. pic.twitter.com/eRkfN6IVcF " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/eRkfN6IVcF

Incidentally, Novak Djokovic was also recently spotted enjoying some time off in Croatia, with his wife Jelena, and their children, Stefan and Tara. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was photographed on a yacht named after his daughter.

"The first time Roger Federer played Pete Sampras, I was like, 'This guy's gonna whoop all his records'" - Leander Paes

Pete Sampras and the Swiss legend converse at the International Premier Tennis League

In a recent interview with The Week, Leander Paes opened up about his experience of watching Roger Federer face off against Pete Sampras for the first time in his career.

When asked to weigh in on the GOAT debate, Paes pointed to the 2001 Wimbledon clash between Federer and Sampras. He vividly recalled believing during the match that the Swiss legend would eventually surpass all of Sampras' records.

"I will give you an answer, a little quirky [one]. Everyone talked about Pete Sampras being the GOAT. And the first time Roger Federer played Pete Sampras, I was like, 'This guy's gonna whoop all his records.' He not only levelled, but beat his record at Wimbledon, and at the others," Paes said.

Federer surpassed Sampras' Grand Slam tally of 14 titles at the 2009 Wimbledon Championship after defeating Andy Roddick in the final.

Then, following his win over Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 final, the Swiss broke Sampras and William Renshaw's joint record of seven titles at the grasscourt Major.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins