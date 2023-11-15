Serena Williams dazzled in striking and vibrant purple outfit at a recent Vanity Fair x Audemars Piguet event, showing off her style in a fun photoshoot.

Since teaming up with the Swiss luxury watch brand in 2014, Williams has regularly flaunted their lavish designs on her wrist. The 23-time Grand Slam champion famously sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Quartz timepiece at the final tournament of her illustrious career, the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams attended an intimate event held by Audemars Piguet, in collaboration with Vanity Fair, last week. Taking to social media, the former World No. 1 showed off her outfit for the event, featuring a bold purple bodycon dress, bright yellow blazer and silver heels.

"An evening with @vanityfair x @audemarspiguet," she captioned her post on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also posed alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who dressed for the occasion in a dapper all-black ensemble paired with a navy blazer.

The couple playfully posed with their elder daughter Olympia before leaving for the event, holding her up by the arms as her feet hilariously dangled in the air.

Ohanian reshared the adorable picture on Instagram, humorously joking that their younger daughter, Adira, would have to wait for the next photoshoot to be involved.

"Sorry @adiraohanian next time," he posted on his Instagram story.

Williams and Ohanian's Instagram stories

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017. The former World No. 1 gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Serena Williams shares parenting worries she had before welcoming second daughter Adira River

Serena Williams

On November 6, Serena Williams attended the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York. The 23-time Grand Slam champion received the prestigious Fashion Icon Award at the event.

While speaking to the media on the red carpet, Williams candidly opened up about the fears she had before the birth of her second child, admitting her uncertainty about being able to like anyone as much as she loved her elder daughter Olympia.

"I was worried. I was like, 'okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia. I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out," she said.

She also disclosed how Olympia was embracing her role as an elder sister to Adira.

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis," she added.

