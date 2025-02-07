"It crossed the line" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's father Chris recalls losing his cool while coaching son's kindergarten soccer team

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband and the co-founder of Reddit, recently revealed a funny anecdote from his childhood when his father Chris coached his kindergarten soccer team. Chris, who was a travel agent and business owner, coached the team despite struggling to understand the game's rules.

Alexis hosted Chris on his podcast Business Grandpa, where the theme revolved around how Chris brought up Alexis and his step-sisters. During the free-flowing chat about parenting and raising socially aware children, Chris recalled a moment when he lashed out at a parent for being too pushy about “how children should play.”

“That was rough because I was clueless about the rules of the sport. I gave two years of my time and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can't do this.’ And then of course dealing with parents could be a real pain,” Chris said (22:37 onwards).

Alexis prodded on and asked Chris for an anecdote and the senior Ohanian obliged, saying:

“Well, there was the one famous episode where I went off on that fella who was…he was not the father of the twins. He was the boyfriend of the mother and he was vocally suggesting certain things about how we should play kids. It crossed the line and I got in this face. Unfortunately, I went off, but it happens.”

Alexis Ohanian proud of daughter Olympia sharing a similar trait as him

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter, Olympia Ohanian. Source: Getty

During the chat, Alexis Ohanian recalled how he was not fond of doing household chores during his childhood and said there were "plenty of mornings when I didn't want to do them." However, he added that his daughter Olympia, now seven years old, seemed to enjoy cleaning up.

Much to Alexis' surprise, Chris revealed that Alexis shared the same traits as Olympia and developed a fascination for cleaning around that age.

"You did the same thing where we were living in that row house in Birchwood! And you used to get out there with a broom on the sidewalks! You pushed the broom and thought it was fun," said Chris.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have two daughters, Olympia and Adira, and are very open about their parenting journey. Alexis frequently documents his moments with his daughters and shares adorable updates on his Instagram page. Alexis recently shared a post saying he was trusting Olympia with his haircut and "bid goodbye to his gentleman's mullet."

