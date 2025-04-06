"It’s always been Jannik Sinner vs the world" - Fans call out ATP’s streaming platform for snubbing Italian in "ridiculous" clay season promo

Fans expressed their frustrations after ATP's official streaming platform, Tennis TV, shared a new poster for the clay season, and to the surprise of many, Jannik Sinner was not included in the sketch. The World No. 1 will return to action in a month's time after completing his doping suspension.

Tennis TV shared a promo for the upcoming men's clay season on X. All the top stars, including World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, featured on the poster.

Even the recently retired 'King of Clay,' Rafael Nadal, was added in the stands, watching on as the first clay season commences in his absence.They captioned the post:

Spotted: tennis players entering their clay era

The Italian will be out of action for another month but will return for the Masters 1000 event in Rome. Fans were left fuming at this omission.

"No Jannik Sinner is wild," one fan wrote.

"guys miss jannik😡😡" another fan wrote.

"Tweets like this just confirm it’s always been Sinner vs the world," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions mentioning the absence of Sinner in the poster.

"Someone is missing … but he’ll come back stronger," one fan wrote.

"We wait for jannik, nothing else matter," another fan wrote.

"You are ridiculous in excluding Sinner..." yet another fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner accepted a three-month ban in February and was set to miss 12 ATP Tour-level events, including four Masters 1000 events. He has already missed the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Further, he will be out of action during the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open before playing in Rome.

Jannik Sinner makes his feelings known about returning to action in Rome for the Italian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Jannik Sinner addressed his three-month suspension for the first time. The World No. 1 said he quickly accepted the suspension despite feeling it was unfair, choosing the lesser of two evils to avoid a bigger injustice.

Further, he opened up about what it will be like to return during his home Masters 1000 event.

"After the decision it took me a while to find myself again. Also because things happened outside this topic that were not easy. I still have to “digest” a little but I am looking forward to returning Rome. But it won't be easy because there will be so much attention," Sinner said.

Up next on the ATP Tour is the Monte-Carlo Masters. Its main draw begins on Sunday, April 6. Sinner's ban reaches its conclusion on May 4, and he will return to action during the Italian Open which begins days later.

