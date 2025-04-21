"Jack Draper should be banned from Wimbledon" - Fans amused as Brit controversially shows inclination to American palate

Jack Draper recently voiced his preference for a renowned American chocolate manufacturer over an iconic British chocolate brand. The Brit's admission prompted several tennis fans to react, with most of them hilariously ridiculing Draper's choice and playfully suggesting that he should face severe consequences for it.

Recently, Draper featured in a fun quiz conducted by Overtime Tennis. During the quiz, the reigning Indian Wells champion was asked if he prefers chocolate produced by American giant Hershey's or British chocolate juggernaut Cadbury. The ATP No. 6 picked Hershey's. This moment later became a talking point for tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter).

It didn't take long for fans to cheekily criticize Jack Draper for naming Hershey's as his pick over Cadbury. Some opined that he should be handed a suspension that would see him ineligible to participate at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

"Treasonous some would say. Should be banned from entering Wimbledon this year until he’s accounted to the committee for his actions," a fan wrote.

"The All England Lawn Tennis Club needs to lock its doors and void his player credentials, how treasonous," commented another.

"So the general consensus is that he should be banned from Wimbledon and kicked out of the country for this, which seems a fair punishment for this treasonous answer," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Draper naming Hershey's as his favorite over Cadbury:

"This should be grounds to revoke citizenship," opined one fan.

"Worst take I’ve ever seen 😭," another added.

"One thing that cadburys does is always f**king deliver. Hersheys tastes like wax. Revoke his passport," weighed in yet another fan.

Draper was most recently in action at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where his campaign came to an earlier-than-expected end.

Jack Draper suffered 3R loss at Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Jack Draper at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

Jack Draper came into the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a disappointing loss to Jakub Mensik in the second round of the Miami Open. Before this, the Brit had won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after defeating Holger Rune in the final. It marked Draper's maiden ATP Masters 1000-level title triumph.

In Monte Carlo, Draper was the No. 5 seed, and received a first-round bye. In the second round, he registered a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Marcos Giron. However, the Brit's campaign collapsed in the third round, where he locked horns with a resurgent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Draper and Fokina's third-round match in Monte Carlo was a topsy-turvy one. However, it was eventual semifinalist Fokina who came out on top with a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4 win. The Brit cut a frustrated figure during the match, at one point yelling to himself, clearly irked by his own performance.

