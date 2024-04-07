Jannik Sinner celebrates qualifying lineup for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix ft. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton 

Jannik Sinner recently expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka by sharing the list of the qualifying lineups. This excitement comes as part of Sinner’s new role as a 'Friend of F1', a position he took up in December 2023.

In the qualifying race for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen took P1 with a time of 1m 28.197s, teammate Sergio Perez made a valiant attempt but fell short by 0.066s, securing P2. Lando Norris (McLaren) came in third, followed by Australian GP champion Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in P4.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), George Russell (Mercedes), and Yuki Tsunoda (RB) rounded off the top 10.

Sinner’s excitement for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix was shared with his followers on Instagram on Saturday, April 6. His post, which featured the qualifying results ahead of the main race on April 7, was captioned with a Japanese flag and a fire emoji.

Jannik Sinner on Instagram

Sinner has been having a remarkable 2024 season so far. The Italian started the year with a bang, winning his first Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the Australian Open in January. He then defeated fifth seed Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the final in Rotterdam, securing his 12th career title.

The 22-year-old continued his stunning performance at the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov to win the second Masters 1000 title of his career and become the first Italian to reach No. 2 in the world.

Sinner will now begin his clay-court campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The second-seeded Italian received a bye into the second round, where he will face either Sebastian Korda or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"I've always had a great passion for engines and cars" - Jannik Sinner on being a petrolhead

Jannik Sinner during 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner's lifelong passion for cars started with his father's introduction to motorsport.

In December 2023, as part of his collaboration with F1, Sinner visited the Museo Ferrari in Maranello. There, he explored the Italian company's impressive collection of luxury sports cars and expressed his admiration for the iconic Italian brand.

"The heart of Ferrari, because Ferrari is the brand that has made history in this sport. I've always had a great passion for engines and cars," Sinner said in a conversation with Ferrari.

Sinner credited his father and grandfather for igniting his passion for cars and recalled fond memories of watching Formula 1 with his grandfather in his childhood.

"It was my Dad who passed it on to me," Sinner continued. "As a child, I used to watch Formula 1 on Sundays, with my granddad. It was more difficult with my parents because they worked a lot. So, I either watched it alone or with my grandfather."

Sinner acknowledged the distinctive qualities that distinguish Ferrari from other F1 teams.

"The first thing that comes to mind about a car is its sound, the Ferrari sound is unique. It was great to come to Maranello and find out not only how the sound is created, but to learn about the story behind each car, the story of how they are made," Sinner said.

"Today I learned a lot about the Ferrari, the tiny details, everything you can choose from, from the seats or whatever. Everything in a Ferrari is unique," he added.