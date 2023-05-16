"Just angry because Norrie's better than him at smashes" - Novak Djokovic's cold reaction to getting hit by Cameron Norrie amuses tennis fans

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took command from the start and never looked back during his 6-3, 6-4 victory over 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie on Tuesday, May 16. As a result, he advanced to the Italian Open quarter-finals for the 17th consecutive year.

Djokovic was aiming for his seventh title on the red clay of the Italian capital, and his entire game was coming good after struggling in the previous rounds. However, he looked focused from the start on an overcast day after it had rained all morning.

The match's talking point came when Norrie was down a set and a break. The Serb turned around and gave up on a point when the Brit hit him in the calf with an overhead smash. The 22-time Grand Slam champion did not appear pleased with the action and responded with a long glare at Norrie.

Watch the clip here:

Tennis fans were amused by Novak Djokovic's reaction and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One user joked that the Serb was "angry" because the Brit was better at smashing than him.

"Djoke just angry because Norrie's better than him at smashes. #djokosmash," the user wrote.

Another user thought Cameron Norrie was a "gone guy" because the 35-year-old was "furious" by his actions.

"Norrie is gone guy now. Novak is furious," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this just bending my head" - Novak Djokovic on Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Nine.

Following his victory, Novak Djokovic spoke about how Cameron Norrie's antics irritated him from the start, including him taking a medical break just before the Serb was about to serve, hitting him with the ball, and saying come on in the face.

"From the very beginning, I don't know, he was doing all the things that were allowed, the Serb said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "He's allowed to take a medical timeout. He's allowed to hit a player. He's allowed to say C'mon in the face more or less every single point from basically first game."

"Those are the things that we players know in the locker room it's not fair play, it's not how we treat each other. But, again, it's allowed, so," he added.

The Belgrade native then spoke about his cold reaction, saying he will not tolerate such behavior from anyone, before adding that they will both move on, leaving whatever happened on the court behind.

"But it is what it is. He brought the fire, and I responded to that. I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this just bending my head. I'm going to respond to that," Djokovic said.

"That's all it is. What happens on the court, we leave it on the court, and we move on," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will next lock horns with Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.

