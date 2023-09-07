Tennis fans were left raging after an individual's controversial remarks on Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s conduct during his matches came to light.

Riddle, a social media influencer, frequently accompanies Fritz around the world during his tournaments. The American recently contested the ongoing 2023 US Open, where he earned his best result yet by making the quarterfinals.

Throughout the New York Major, his girlfriend Riddle showed her unwavering support by attending his matches and cheering him on from the player’s box alongside his team and family.

She, however, caught flak from a disgruntled tennis fan, who accused her of maintaining a passive demeanor during Taylor Fritz's quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic, in which he was defeated a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

In his tirade of abuse, the individual - comedian Brett Forte - made some unjustified claims against the social media influencer.

“This girl pisses me off. This is the worst girlfriend in tennis. This is Taylor Fritz’s girl. She cares more about her YouTube vlog than she does her boyfriend winning a point. Look my eyes are bloodshot. I am angry. Cause every match she sits there – no emotion, no fight. If you’re not gonna cheer for me in my box, I am not touching yours,” he said in a TikTok video.

Forte then proceeded to justify his claim by showing a clip of her from Fritz’s match against Novak Djokovic.

“This is so f*cked up. This is that girl again. So, he’s gonna miss this backhand here. Boom. He’s mad, he’s angry. He needs encouragement. He needs anything, but this look right here. Come on! F*cking stand by your man. Oh she’s all upset, cause ‘There goes my vlog.’ F*ck you,” he ranted.

He also posted a clip from Morgan Riddle’s vlog, where she attends one of Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open matches.

“Unacceptable. You better be coming to my matches and my matches only. If I f*cking see you in the stands for Alcaraz, we’re done. You put that in the vlog, okay? We’re done,” he said.

Tennis fans were appalled by his unwarranted criticism, misogyny, and use of obscene language targeted towards Riddle.

“What did I just watch? Who is this terrible man?” one fan wondered.

"She pushes me to do all the right things" – Taylor Fritz on girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz at Laver Cup 2022

Taylor Fritz has been vocal about how his girlfriend Morgan Riddle has supported him through his ups and downs. The 2022 Indian Wells champion, who has been dating the social media influencer since 2020, previously credited her for bringing out the best in him.

He revealed that Riddle has helped him cultivate a disciplined routine and she is actively involved in his pursuit of success.

"It's a selfish sport and you have to be selfish. She just pushes me a lot to stay disciplined. She holds me accountable because she actually cares about my success,” Fritz said during Netflix Break Point reunion.

“I think that a really important thing is to have someone that just wants the best for you and shares the same goals. She also pushes me to do all the right things," he added.

Morgan Riddle is also well known in the tennis community for her desire to bring more fans to the sport. She has been promoting tennis through her social media as well as her vlogs.