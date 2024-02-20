American former alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn, recently reacted to Jannik Sinner defeating Alex de Minaur to win the 2024 ABN AMRO Open title in Rotterdam.

Sinner is having a brilliant 2024 season, where he has won both tournaments he has competed in. He kicked off his season by clinching his first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, followed by winning the Rotterdam Open.

At the ABN AMRO Open, the new World No. 3 defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic, and Tallon Griekspoor to secure a spot in the final of the ATP 500 tournament, marking his 16th tour-level final appearance.

In the championship match, Sinner defeated De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and five minutes to win the ABN AMRO Open for the first time. This victory extended the Italian's flawless head-to-head record against De Minaur to 7-0. This win also marked his 12th career title, with four of them falling under the ATP 500 category.

After his victory in Rotterdam, Sinner took to social media to share a photo of himself with the trophy. He expressed his admiration for playing in the city of Rotterdam and praised Alex de Minaur for putting up a strong performance in the match.

"Thank you Rotterdam! I always enjoy my time here, a great week and amazing support. Another awesome battle @alexdeminaur. Forza #12," Sinner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Skier Linsey Vonn then took to social media to re-share Sinner's post and lauded him for winning the competition in the Netherlands.

"💪🏻 💪🏻 💪🏻 🥕 🏆 ," Vonn posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner on how skiing helped him: "It brings me a little bit of balance"

Jannik Sinner speaking at the 2024 Australian Open

Just before the start of his ABN AMRO Open campaign in Rotterdam, Jannik Sinner, who was also a top junior skier, shared how his background in skiing has positively impacted his tennis career.

Sinner explained that his experience with skiing has made sliding on the tennis court feel natural for him. He also credited the sport for helping him grow mentally.

"It brings me a little bit of balance, maybe, or when you slide because of the balance. But I think the biggest thing was mentally. Mentally, in skiing, especially when you do downhill – I did couple of races downhill," Jannik Sinner said in his interview with NOS Sports.

The Italian, however, stated that he would not return to competitive skiing due to his fear of injury, which is a significant risk in the sport.

"I would never do it again because... I’m scared. I was a specialist in slalom and giant slalom but downhill, when you know that if you make a mistake that you can hurt yourself – it’s tough," he added.

Jannik Sinner explained that he favors tennis over skiing because the likelihood of injury is relatively lower in tennis.

"In tennis, nothing can really happen. Also when you have break points sometimes, I like to go for it. Because you cannot hurt yourself," he said.