"Looks like Jannik Sinner is ready to go to school" - Fans dismayed by Italian's 'dreadful' French Open outfit

Jannik Sinner's outfit for the 2025 French Open has become a talking point for all the wrong reasons after his impressive first-round win. Tennis fans made it clear that they were greatly dismayed by the Italian's Nike ensemble for the claycourt Major.

Sinner squared off against Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match at Roland Garros and produced a strong performance to claim a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory in two hours and 15 minutes. Following the Italian's triumph, the conversation shifted to the eye-catching Nike outfit he wore for his campaign in Paris.

Jannik Sinner donned a collared green t-shirt, blue shorts and a matching cap and wristband.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several fans argued that Sinner's ensemble looked more like schoolboy attire or a ball boy outfit rather than a kit for the World No. 1.

"Lol dreadful kit on Sinner. Looks like he is ready to go to public School. The black kit was awesome now this," one fan commented.

"Thisss. Was about to say the same thing..looks like a ball boy kit. Not that anything wrong with being a ball boy, but he's the #1 player," another fan wrote.

Given the immense disappointment over Carlos Alcaraz's outfit for the French Open, fans also strongly criticized Nike for the perceived drop in the level of their designs, as Jannik Sinner's kit also failed to impress.

"Big no. Alcaraz outfit sucks too. Nike is getting worse and worse each year," one fan posted.

"Nike have gone downhill massively, Federer , Nadal, Serena and Sharapova used to have elite kits," another fan chimed in.

"Nike designers pushing their limit to come up with worst tennis kits possible," said another.

Meanwhile, others lamented that the Italian's outfit bore a startling resemblance to the famous video game character Luigi due to the color combination.

"It must be deliberately Luigi at this point," one fan commented.

Comment byu/Ms_Meercat from discussion intennis Expand Post

Jannik Sinner is aiming to win his maiden French Open title at this year's event. He recently made a stellar run to the Italian Open final while competing in his first tournament back after a three-month doping suspension.

Jannik Sinner to lock horns with Richard Gasquet in French Open 2R

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

In the second round of the 2025 French Open, Jannik Sinner will square off against Richard Gasquet, who is competing in his final professional tournament. The Frenchman claimed a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Terence Atmane to delay his retirement and set up a meeting with Sinner.

In his on-court interview, the World No. 1 said that he was delighted about the opportunity to face Gasquet at his home tournament and expressed hope that it would be an entertaining contest.

"I know where he is in his position, he gave so much to our sport. He gave so much to you all. He’s a player you’ve watched for years and years and me too, so I’m very happy to share the court with him. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match, which is the most important," Sinner said.

If Jannik Sinner defeats Richard Gasquet, he will face the winner of the match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the claycourt Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More