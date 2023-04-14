Lorenzo Musetti's one-of-a-kind tattoo features a "personal" touch that sets it apart

Lorenzo Musetti's exceptional all-court game is not the only thing that catches spectators' attention when the youngster is competing. The 21-year-old, who pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career by stunning Novak Djokovic in the Monte Carlo second round, also has a distinctive tattoo on his left tricep.

The tattoo features an electrocardiography thread with a tennis racket in the middle. While this may not elicit much of a reaction, it has a unique backstory.

Speaking to the ATP Tour, the Italian revealed that the tattoo does not feature a representative electrocardiography image, but rather his own heartbeat.

Musetti said his uncle, who is a cardiologist, had him take the test. The 21-year-old then picked his favorite section from the results and had it tattooed on his left arm.

"It's my personal heartbeat, like very personal, [it's] mine," Lorenzo Musetti told the ATP Tour. "My uncle is a cardiologist, I took one set of the frequency and it was this one."

Speaking of the tennis racket dissecting the electrocardiography reading, Musetti said he wanted it to signify how important tennis was to him — that the sport was "in everything".

"And then I put a racket in the middle," he continued. "I put the racket here. I wanted a tattoo, a small one. That was it, [tennis] is in everything. It's worth it."

Lorenzo Musetti up against Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo third round

Lorenzo Musetti after beating Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Lorenzo Musetti faces another tough challenge after his sensational 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The youngster is currently competing against countryman Jannik Sinner in an exciting third-round tussle at Monte Carlo.

The two have faced each other once on Tour before, with Sinner securing a tight two-set win on the hardcourt of Antwerp in 2021.

A lot has changed since that encounter as both Sinner and Musetti have gained a lot more experience and entered the ongoing contest as much improved players.

At the time of writing, Sinner was leading 5-2 in the first set against his compatriot.

