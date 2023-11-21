"Made my day" - Iga Swiatek delighted by hilarious memes of cats mirroring her expressions and poses

Iga Swiatek couldn't contain her delight at a collection of hilarious memes depicting cats imitating her expressions and poses.

Swiatek ended her season on a remarkable high note, clinching her maiden WTA Finals title and securing her second consecutive year-end World No. 1 ranking. The Pole dominated the season, leading the tour with six titles and 68 match wins.

Most notably, the 22-year-old successfully defended her French Open title, marking the fourth Grand Slam title of her career. Over the course of the season, she claimed a WTA 1000 title at the China Open, two WTA 500 titles in Stuttgart and Doha, as well as a WTA 250 title at her home tournament, the Poland Open.

While enjoying her off-season, Swiatek came across a fan-made thread on X (formerly Twitter) which comically depicted cats mirroring her expressions and poses. The thread, fittingly titled, 'Iga Swiatek as cats,' showcased feline doppelgangers of the World No. 1, cleverly utilizing the uncanny resemblance to create hilarious memes.

Swiatek expressed delight at the thread, stating that it had made her day.

"This thread just made my day," she posted.

Iga Swiatek on her 2023 season: "I saw, did and learned so much"

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2023

Following her WTA Finals triumph, Iga Swiatek fondly looked back on her 2023 season and expressed her appreciation for all the valuable lessons she had learned over the year.

"What a season that was… I saw, did and learned so much. Before I’ll start my much needed vacation, I would like to leave here some words of appreciation, gratitude and some thoughts," Iga Swiatek captioned her post on Instagram.

She also extended her sincere gratitude to her team for their support during the season's highs and lows.

"I would like to thank my team. I wouldn’t be in this place without you. I want to thank everyone who supports me every day through the ups and downs of every season," she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion graciously thanked her fellow competitors as well, crediting them for pushing her to be a better player.

And last but not least… I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour. Thanks to you, I constantly want to be a better player. Every one of us has our own story and we can tell those stories together through our sport. I’m grateful for you and for this opportunity," Swiatek posted.

The Pole concluded with an inspiring message, posting:

"The best things happen to us when… we stop chasing them. #almostoff."