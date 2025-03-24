"Makes Amanda Anisimova look worse" - Fans react to American's 'embarrassing' response to Mirra Andreeva's Miami Open MTO accusation

Amanda Anisimova ended Mirra Andreeva's 13-match winning streak in hard-fought fashion at the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23), overcoming the teen phenom in three sets in their third-round encounter. However, a rather contentious moment during the match and the 23-year-old's response to it, has irked a large section of the tennis community on social media.

Anisimova was leading Andreeva 3-1 in the deciding set of their clash when the 17th seed took an abrupt medical time-out for a blister on her right hand at deuce on the latter's serve. The Russian was clearly at odds with the timing of the American's MTO, going by her comments to the chair umpire.

Although the 11th seed held her serve, her older opponent broke her serve again towards the end of the match to win 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3 in nearly three hours. The two players subsequently had a frosty handshake at the net, and a few hours later, Amanda Anisimova seemed to take a jab at the 17-year-old as she posted on Instagram a gesture that seemed like a middle finger.

Many fans on X have since criticized the World No. 17 for her reaction to Mirra Andreeva's grievances with her medical time-out. A few suggested that the American should've considered her opponent's age and taken the high road.

"This makes her look worse than Mirra tbh," one fan insisted.

"Beefing with a 17 yo is EMBARRASSING that girl is 6 years younger than u and u are giving her the finger???" another fan wrote.

"Grown a** adults flipping off and unfollowing a teenager...I see the frontal lobe has not come in for everyone regardless," another asserted while revealing that Anisimova unfollowed Andreeva on Instagram after the match.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"She can enjoy this short moment but Amanda is showing her Karen," one fan claimed.

"Pretty classless… honestly. Karma will take care of her next round," another fan suggested."

"This is what is missing from ATP, just what makes WTA more entertaining at the moment," another wrote.

Amanda Anisimova to face Emma Raducanu for a place in the quarterfinals of Miami Open 2025

Amanda Anisimova looking to reach QFs at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova will next face the resurgent Brit Emma Raducanu in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Tuesday (March 25). The 23-year-old will be eager to take her revenge on the 2021 US Open champion, who beat her in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

Anisimova will also be looking forward to winning her second WTA 1000 title later this week. The American secured the biggest triumph of her career to date at the Qatar Open last month.

