"Man's idol is Novak Djokovic alright";"Pettiness I admire" - Fans react to Jakub Mensik shutting down rowdy French Open crowd with Serb-like act

Jakub Mensik emulated an iconic Novak Djokovic reaction at the 2025 French Open. It stemmed from the rowdy Roland Garros crowd incessantly booing the young Czech during his first-round match at the claycourt Major against home hope Alexandre Muller. Several tennis fans later poured in with their reactions to Mensik's act.

On Tuesday, May 27, Mensik registered a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-3 win over Muller to progress to the second round of the 2025 French Open. The 19-year-old was booed throughout the match, with the boos becoming particularly loud and obnoxious after he clinched the third set. Here, the Czech began moving his hands like an orchestra conductor, boldly daring the crowd to boo him even louder.

Some tennis fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) loved the way Jakub Mensik handled the situation and remembered Novak Djokovic performing the same act during a Round Robin match at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. On that occasion, the Serb faced Jannik Sinner in Turin, Italy, and the Italian fans did everything they could to ensure the home favorite won.

"Man's idol is Novak alright 🤣," a fan wrote.

"The kind if pettiness that I admire," commented another.

"Please, give me a mini Novak to consistently root for!," urged one.

Others lambasted the Roland Garros crowd, which has become notorious over the years for heckling and booing players, particularly when they face Frenchmen.

"French crowds are so salty it's crazy," one fan opined.

"Playing a French player here has to be so annoying with these crowds," added another.

"Haha, the French got put in their place! 💯," weighed in yet another fan.

During his post-match press conference, Mensik himself reflected on his orchestra conductor-like reaction.

"Novak Djokovic was also doing orchestra" - Jakub Mensik after French Open 1R win

Jakub Mensik (Source: Getty)

Speaking to reporters at a press conference following his win over Alexandre Muller, Jakub Mensik spoke up about how he turned the French Open crowd's incessant booing into something positive for himself.

"Not just after the third set, but all the time, I was just repeating in my head that they are cheering for me," he said.

The reigning Miami Open champion also fondly recalled his idol Novak Djokovic's iconic reaction to the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals crowd in Turin.

"I don't know if you remember, like Novak's celebration, I think it was against Jannik in Turin during the (2023 Nitto ATP Finals). He was doing also orchestra. So... that can be it," Mensik added.

Mensik's next challenge at Roland Garros is to overcome the threat of Henrique Rocha in the second round. The Czech's idol, Djokovic, also got off to a winning start, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the first round. The 24-time Major champion will face Frenchman Corentin Moutet next.

