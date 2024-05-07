Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes gushes over Russian's fairytale-inspired Met Gala 2024 look

Maria Sharapova's Met Gala look drew praise from her fiance Alexander Gilkes. Gilkes is a British businessman who co-founded Squared Circles in 2020.

Sharapova and Gilkes got engaged in December 2020. They recently became parents as she gave birth to a son in 2022.

Maria Sharapova recently attended the Met Gala, which took place on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event saw many sports stars come under the same roof, including tennis legends Venus Williams and Serena Williams, F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, basketball stars Angel Reece and Ben Simmons, golfer Nelly Korda and many more.

The Russian was dressed up in a daffodil yellow tiered dress, designed by Prabal Gurung. She completed the look with a cape, adorned with a floral detail.

The former World No. 1 took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. She said that all her fairytale dreams came true.

"All my fairy tale dreams coming true on this one spectacular evening 🧚🏻 Thank you to my incredible village of creatives for bringing this look to life," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes gushed about her fairytale-inspired look, replying with heart emojis:

" 💚💛"

Source- Maria Sharapova's Instagram handle

Maria Sharapova on her daffodil yellow dress - "I usually prefer neutral tones... it’s nice to explore different colors"

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Maria Sharapova spoke to Town & Country and talked about collaborating with Prabal Gurung, her fairytale-inspired dress, and getting out of her comfort zone for the Met Gala.

The former World No. 1 praised Gurung for previously designing beautiful dresses for the Met Gala, adding that collaboration was a natural choice.

"Prabal has designed such beautiful pieces for the Met Gala in previous years, so it felt like a very natural choice and very much in theme with this year’s Met Gala, which is all about reawakening and flowers and the forest," Maria Sharapova told Town & Country.

Sharapova said that her dress was perfect for the occasion while adding that the Met Gala was the ultimate place to experiment.

"The perfect dress for an occasion like the Met Gala, where you can do a little bit more and it’s the ultimate place to play dress-up. It’s somewhat of a fairytale, especially if you’re leaning into the theme of the occasion. So I feel like with the color and the shape of the dress—and there’s a lot of it, which I rarely do—it’ll be really fun to play with," she said.

The Russian said she usually preferred neutral tones and it was a good experience to explore something different.

"I usually prefer neutral tones in my everyday life, so it’s nice to explore different colors and wear something that’s unusual and things that you don’t expect from yourself," Sharapova added.

Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slams in her illustrious career.