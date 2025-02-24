Maria Sharapova shows what it's like to be a 2-year-old's mother as her son Theodore learns numbers with her

Maria Sharapova recently shared a sneak peek of herself having fun with her toddler son, Theodore, while he learns numbers. She welcomed her son into her family in July 2022.

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, and two years later she became a mother. Ever since then, she mostly spends her time with family, especially her son, Theo. Every now and then, the Russian shares several fun updates with him, and most recently, she shared a glimpse of him learning numbers in a fun way.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a picture of number cards on her sofa, with her son sitting beside her, and showcased what it is to be like a mother of a 2-year-old. She added a caption in her story that read:

"How young is too young?🤣"

Sharapova’s Instagram story

A few days before this, she took her son to play tennis with her; however, the little one lost interest immediately. She shared a picture of him walking with a tennis racket and wrote:

"It lasted than a minute😂"

Following this, she then shared a video of herself playing tennis alone.

"I guess I'll just play myself," Maria Sharapova wrote.

In 2024, the Russian celebrated her son's second birthday in London and shared a picture on her Instagram. It carried a beautiful social gathering with a cake on the table, which had the words 'Theo loves cake' written on it. The post's caption added:

"...And so does Theo's mom."

When Maria Sharapova opened up about the valuable advice she would share with her son

: Russian former tennis player, Maria Sharapova- Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova once sat in an interview with NewBeauty in 2023, where she opened up about the advice she will share with her son, Theo. She said that she does not believe in pretending to be someone, and it is good to be just ourselves. Emphasizing the influential times, she said:

" I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice. I’ve never tried to pretend to be someone that I’m not. I think authenticity, particularly in today’s society where we are bombarded by so many influences, is the key. All these different influences can very quickly make you want to try to be something you’re not," said Maria Sharapova.

Highlighting the significance of finding out what we love about ourselves, she added:

"It’s important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say. And continue to be curious. I think that’s so important in life. Always give yourself room to grow."

Maria Sharapova has won 36 WTA Tour-level single titles, including five major titles. She is one of the most stellar players of her generation, having won an Olympic silver medal in the 2012 London games.

